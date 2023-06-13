Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

This Thursday, the 20th annual Flip Merwin Memorial will honor a former stock car racer, snowmobile racer and sponsor and friend of many racers, and the show will include SPS’s weekly super late models, pure stocks, mini mods and mini stocks plus Bandoleros. Here’s what to expect:

Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

