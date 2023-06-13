STEVENS POINT – A national expert on language access and communication with multilingual individuals will speak at “The Importance of Interpreters/Translators for the Advancement of Equity,” a free, public presentation at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this month.

The event will be held from 3-5:30 p.m. June 22 in the Dreyfus University Center Laird Room, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point.

Keynote speaker Ana Soler, Ph.D., will address significant disparities faced by marginalized populations in Wisconsin, such as in health, workplace opportunities, consumer experiences and educational outcomes. Soler is chairwoman of the National Association of Educational Translators and Interpreters of Spoken Languages and the founder and CEO of SeSo Inc., which provides training and resources for school districts with multilingual families.

Attendees will learn about best practices when collaborating with interpreters, sustainable options for ensuring equity in a range of community settings and prominent Wisconsin leaders who have implemented equity-improvement strategies.

The event will also spotlight two Wisconsin-based organizations that are working to promote access and equity for multilingual speakers – Access to Adventure and Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Access to Adventure’s mission is to create inclusive environments where individuals from diverse backgrounds can safely connect with nature and drive positive change for equitable engagement with the outdoors.

Marshfield Clinic Health System’s language services department is committed to inclusivity by offering in-person language interpreters and translators.

Pre-register for the in-person or virtual option at uwspadvancingequityinwi.eventbrite.com.

