By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau East junior infielder Claire Coushman was named Player of the Year and was one of six unanimous first-team selections on the 2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team, as voted on by the seven conference coaches following the regular season.

Coushman hit .618 with three home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored in WVC play for Wausau East.

Stevens Point’s Mikah Keller, Aubree Itzen and Maren Sauvaugeau, Wisconsin Rapids’ Rhiannon Carroll, and Wausau West’s Taylor Liebelt were also unanimous first-team picks.

Keller led the conference in batting with a sizzling .650 average (26-for-40) and in runs scored with 23. Itzen topped the conference with 18 RBI and also hit three homers while batting .522.

Liebelt hit .432 for Wausau West with 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and 11 extra base hits (five doubles, five triples, one homer) in 12 games.

D.C. Everest sophomore outfielder Sydney Spear was also a first-team selection. She hit .422 with 13 runs scored, one home run, eight RBI and six stolen bases.

Wausau West’s Claire Calmes, D.C. Everest’s Mara Meverden, Brooke Brown and Caitlyn Kressel, and Wausau East’s Savannah Spees were second-team selections.

Calmes led West in hitting with a .481 average, which included four home runs and 12 RBI.

Meverden was Everest’s top batter with a .463 average.

Stevens Point and D.C. Everest tied for the conference championship with 10-2 records.

2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Softball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Infield: *Mikah Keller, so., Stevens Point; *Claire Coushman, jr., Wausau East; Kaitlyn Klismith, so., Stevens Point; Sawyer Holberg, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Outfield: *Aubree Itzen, fr., Stevens Point; Sydney Spear, so., D.C. Everest; Kristin Radtke, so., Wisconsin Rapids.

Catcher: Kendall Ziegahn, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Pitcher: *Maren Sauvaugeau, jr., Stevens Point; *Rhiannon Carroll, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Utility: *Taylor Liebelt, so., Wausau West.

Second Team

Infield: Claire Calmes, so., Wausau West; Mara Meverden, fr., D.C. Everest; Ashlyn Barwick, jr., Marshfield; Sydney Holberg, fr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Outfield: Brooke Brown, so., D.C. Everest; Shylah Brogan, jr., Marshfield; Morgan Groshek, so., Stevens Point.

Catcher: Caitlyn Kressel, jr., D.C. Everest.

Pitcher: Katelyn Sternweis, jr., Marshfield; Savannah Spees, sr., Wausau East.

Utility: Addy Schmeltzer, sr., Merrill.

Honorable Mention

Infield: Riley Pechinski, sr., Stevens Point; Dakota Witucki, jr., D.C. Everest; Madison Kraus, so., Marshfield; Delilah Abundiz, jr., Stevens Point; Maggie Nelson, sr., Wausau East; Sophie Wendorf, jr., Merrill; Izzy Gullickson, sr., Wausau West.

Outfield: Autumn Hughes, jr., Wausau West; Emily Friday, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Hailey Valiska, sr., Wausau East; Bella Force, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Catcher: Raina Manlick, sr., Marshfield.

Utility: Baley Berndt, so., Wausau East; Lili Anaya, jr., Marshfield; Kelsey Meverden, so., D.C. Everest.

Player of the Year: Claire Coushman, Wausau East.

Coach of the Year: Tom Drohner, Stevens Point.

Like this: Like Loading...