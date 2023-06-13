Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Bryce Heil had two hits and three RBI, and Ryan Rodemeier struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings to lead the Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Merrill on Monday night at Athletic Park.

Heil’s RBI double in the third inning was the only run of the game until the Bulldogs (3-2) busted it open with a four-run sixth.

Four walks led to one run, Jackson Albee scored on a wild pitch, and Heil knocked in two runs with a single to push Wausau’s lead to 5-0.

Merrill scored twice in the top of the seventh, knocking Rodemeier out of the game, but Albee got the final out with a strikeout with two runners on to end the threat.

Wausau hosts D.C. Everest in another Wisconsin Valley Legion League game at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Wausau 5, Merrill 2

Merrill 000 000 2 – 2 9 2

Wausau 001 004 x – 5 3 3

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Brady Kanitz. SV: Jackson Albee.

SO: Kanitz (5 inn.) 6, Sam Reimann (1 inn.) 0; Rodemeier (6 2/3 inn.) 10, Albee (1/3 inn.) 1. BB: Kanitz 4, Reimann 4; Rodemeier 1, Albee 0.

Top hitters: M, Isaak Clapper 2×3; Connor Cortright 2×4, RBI; Tyson Glisch 3×4; Kanitz 2×4. W, Ethan Graham 2 runs; Bryce Heil 2×4, 2B, 3 RBI.

Records: Merrill not reported; Wausau 3-2, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion League.

Like this: Like Loading...