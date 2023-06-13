For Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – It was all Green Bay on Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park as the Rockers defeated the Wausau Woodchucks 8-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game.

The Rockers (8-7) scored at least one run in each of the first seven innings, while scoring two in both the second and third. Wausau (9-6) scored one run in the second and the eighth.

Jake Baker (Kansas) hit an RBI double in the second inning for Wausau, which tied the game at that point at 1-1.

Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College, Fla.) hit an RBI single in the eighth, scoring the second Wausau run.

Wausau begins a four-game home stand on Tuesday, a part of seven of the next eight being at Athletic Park, against Green Bay starting at 6:35 p.m.

