WAUSAU – The Green Bay Rockers scored four late runs to erase a two-run deficit and defeat the Wausau Woodchucks 6-4 in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

Trailing 1-0, the Woodchucks would score their first run of the game in the second off a single by Matt Del Sol (Grayson College, Tex.), allowing Travis Lutz (Bradley) to run home.

A two spot in the seventh after trailing 2-1 seemed like it could be enough to put the Woodchucks over the edge, but Green Bay’s (9-7) three in the eighth and one in the ninth was all it needed.

Wausau (9-7) threatened with runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth but would not add a run.

Outfielder Colby Wallace (Cal State – Fullerton) in his first game as a Woodchuck, went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) hit a fly ball to deep center field in the seventh that was dropped by Rocker centerfielder Cuyler Zukowski (Creighton), scoring two runs.

After an off day Wednesday, the Woodchucks will be back at Athletic Park on Thursday, where they will face the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and it will be Vintage Video Game Night.

