A 2-year-old child is dead after being trapped between the slats and corner of a crib in an Iola home, officials said.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department took a 911 call Monday afternoon reporting a child was not breathing.

The toddler was transported by ambulance to ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca, but was pronounced dead. The child’s death is being investigated by the Iola Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

