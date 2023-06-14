Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

James N. Light

James N. Light, 75, Rib Mountain passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 after a short battle with cancer while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.

James was born December 17, 1947 in Janesville, WI to James E and Cyrillia (Groshek) Light. Jim graduated from Wausau High School in 1966 and then North Central Technical School. On September 30, 1972 he married Marcie Dorshak at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Rothschild. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. They always had a dog in their life and Jim loved them like family.

Jim loved all sports and was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. In his younger years, he played fast-pitch softball in church leagues including The Marksmen and they took first place multiple times in tournaments. At the early age of 15, he played bass guitar in his first band The Bonnevilles and later with The 3rd of Us and other bands performing at local bars. That music enthusiasm helped when he organized and performed for the Rock & Roll Revival Concerts and was given their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Due to his love of sports, he was President of the Wausaqua Water Skiers Show Club in the late 60’s – early 70’s. He was also a member of the Rib Mountain Ski Patrol and an instructor in their first aid program. Jim loved to fish and hunt, and for over 50 years took an annual fishing trip with his buddies to either Canada or Upper Wisconsin.

Since Jim always seemed to be a bartender and never considered that work, in 1982 he opened The Lighthouse Bar which stood overlooking Lake Wausau. He was the owner of that bar until it closed in 2003. At The Lighthouse and other bars around Wausau, Jim participated in pool tournaments and was especially proud of taking 1st in the WI Valley Pocket Billiards Championship in 1971. He even competed in national pool tournaments in Las Vegas and enjoyed meeting the professional pool sharks there.

When Jim retired from the bar business, he spent his time golfing and participating in tournaments. To keep himself still involved with pool, he started Lighthouse Cue Repair to fix and refinish cue sticks.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Marcie Light of Rib Mountain; sister, MaryLou (Chuck) Major of Eau Claire; sister, Bobbi (David) Gau of Weston; niece/goddaughter (to Jim and Marcie), Tammy (Todd) Green of Eau Claire; many other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. The Reverend Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 N 6th St, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Esther M. Ostrowski

Esther M. Ostrowski, 91 died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin.

Esther was born in March of 1932, the daughter of Adam and Martha (Wanta) Bembenek.

On August 3, 1953, Esther was united in marriage to Edmund Ostrowski in the town of Bevent. He preceded her in death on September of 1995.

Esther enjoyed playing cards, polkas and was an excellent cook and baker. She was very active in the Catholic Church and would pray the Rosary regularly. Esther also enjoyed attending many church picnics. Family was very important to Esther, and she cherished the time spent with them.

Esther is survived by her children, Patricia (Alan) Segel, Jacinta Kasprak, Joseph (Pamela) Ostrowski, Cheryl (Steven) Chybowski, Annette (Steven) Szews, Ronald (special friend, Kathy) Ostrowski, and Jeff (Mary Jane) Miller; grandchildren, John (Renee) Segel, Nicole (Nick) Chapp, Jeremy (Darlene) Kasprak, Jessica (Craig) Ostrowski, Jordan (Ashley) Kasprak, Jennifer (Jason) Dumke, Heather (Ryan) Stuettgen, Preston (Dana) Chybowski, Elizabeth (Kevin) Knier, Matthew (Katie) Szews, Christina (Darryl) Schulist, Rebecca (Jacob) Onesti, Ryan Ostrowski, Rachel Ostrowski, Sarah Kochera, Kristin Miller, Jessica (Michael) Thornton; Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Ella, Addilyn, Ezekiel, Sierra, Jadyn, Kylie, Max, Addison, Reese, Bryce, Brody, Brooklynn, Kayleigh, Kendall, Quentin, Kendrick, Cameron, Grayson, Olivia, Kayla, Ava, Ean, Levi, Kipp, Caden, Kase, Cole, Colby, Jaxon, and Miller; brother, Daniel (Ann) Bembenek, sister-in-law, Joyce Bembenek.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund; parents; siblings Delphine Zakoski, Pauline Wanserski, Raymond Bembenek, Evelyn Laurich, Elmer Bembenek, Frank Bembenek, Ervin Bembenek, Joseph Bembenek, Walter Bembenek, and Grace Albrent.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Rev. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Michael J. Millard

Michael J. Millard, 52 of Tigerton, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Michael was born on February 18, 1971, in Green Bay, the son of Jerry ‘Joe’ and Janet (Jensen) Millard. He was proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1989 until 1993 in Desert Storm.

On October 9, 1989, Michael was united in marriage to Christina Guetschow in Oshkosh.

Michael was most recently employed at Crystal Finishing. He was an excellent door installer for American Door for over 20 years. Michael loved to go on motorcycle rides with his wife, Christina. He also enjoyed shooting pool. His favorite time was spent with family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, Christina; daughter, Desiree; grandson, Xavier; parents, Jerry ‘Joe’ and Janet and brother, Joe Millard.

Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Millard, in infancy; grandparents; and mother-in-law, Margaret ‘Maggie’ Guetschow.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Waupaca at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

