By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest sophomore midfielder Grace Sandquist was named the Player of the Year and was one of the nine unanimous first-team picks on the 2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the regular season.

Sandquist had seven goals and two assists for the Evergreens, who won the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship (7-1-1), finishing one point ahead of Marshfield (7-2).

Marshfield’s Abby Ongna and Hayden Berger, Sydney Hayes and Kate Schaeffer of Wisconsin Rapids, Katie Schulz and Ava Hopper of D.C. Everest, and Allison Raasch and Alexis White of Wausau West were also unanimous first-team selections.

Marshfield goalkeeper Peyton Bremer and defender Kailyn Kurth rounded out the first-team picks.

White finished second in the conference in scoring with 20 points (eight goals, four assists) and Raasch was third with 19 (eight goals, three assists) for Wausau West, which took third in the conference standings at 5-3-1.

Hopper had three goals for D.C. Everest, while Schulz was a key defender for the team that allowed just nine goals in nine conference games.

D.C. Everest’s Zongshia Lo and Madison Sazama, and West’s Mackenzie Bautch and Emma Morehead were among the second-team picks.

2023 All-Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Soccer Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First Team

Goalkeeper: Peyton Bremer, so., Marshfield.

Midfielders: *Grace Sandquist, so., D.C. Everest; *Abby Ongna, jr., Marshfield; *Hayden Berger, jr., Marshfield; *Sydney Hayes, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Defenders: *Katie Schulz, sr., D.C. Everest; Kailyn Kurth, so., Marshfield.

Forwards: *Ava Hopper, so., D.C. Everest; *Kate Schaeffer, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Midfielder/forward: *Alexis White, sr., Wausau West; *Allison Raasch, sr., Wausau West.

Second Team

Goalkeeper: Ali Torhorst, jr., Stevens Point.

Midfielders: Zongshia Lo, jr., D.C. Everest; Amelia Castleberg, fr., Stevens Point; Camille Schoenberg, sr., Stevens Point; Grace Taylor, jr., Marshfield.

Defenders: Mackenzie Bautch, sr., Wausau West; Samantha Kilty, jr., Marshfield; Emma Schillinger, jr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Forwards: Madison Sazama, jr., D.C. Everest; Presley Franklin, jr., Marshfield; Emma Morehead, sr., Wausau West.

Honorable Mention

Goalkeeper: Makenna Kampmann, jr., D.C. Everest.|

Midfielder: Shiazong Lo, jr., D.C. Everest.

Midfielder/forward: Kylie Groshek, sr., Stevens Point.

Defenders: Aubrey Liegl, sr., D.C. Everest; Reggie Lahti, jr., Merrill; Isabelle Stevens Point; Ari Maholmes, sr., D.C. Everest; Abigail Iriatre, sr., Wausau East; Abigail, Names, sr., Wausau West; Devin Miller, sr., Marshfield; Allison Hoock, jr., Merrill.

Forwards: Ellia Roble, sr., D.C. Everest; Abbey Gust, so., Wisconsin Rapids; Madelyn Wunsch, sr., Wausau East; Aliyah Jennings, sr., Wisconsin Rapids.

Player of the Year: Grace Sandquist, D.C. Everest.

