Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Christopher Her, 27, of Wausau. June 15, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Troy Koestler, 48, of Wausau. June 12, 2023: Sixth-offense OWI Daniel Peterka, 55, of Antigo. June 12, 2023: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, battery, disorderly conduct Odell A. Mobley, 37, of Wausau. June 12, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm Kong Vang, 38, of Delano, Minn. June 12, 2023; False imprisonment Jason Peterson, 50, of Marshfield. June 9, 2023: 9th offense OWI Neng Vue, 30. June 15, 2023: Burglary, bail jumping Sarahlee R. Vue, 31, of Ringle. June 13, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver Diane Kienbaum, 41, of Wausau. June 9, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Dalton Wierzba, 18, of Weston. June 9, 2023: Substantial battery, theft, bail jumping, disorderly conduct Kevin O. Spencer, 54, of Wausau. Initial appearance June 13, 2023: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, failure to update sex offender registry information Jerry Lee, 38, of Wausau. June 14, 2023: Throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer Matthew Gerstenlauer, 41, of Spencer. June 14, 2023: Bail jumping

