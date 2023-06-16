Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is Cedar Creek Grill House, an independent restaurant inside the Holiday Inn & Suites. Longtime locals will recall this as the former home of Green Mill, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild, but the Cedar Creek Grill House team has completely renovated the space. Gone are the dark colors, booths and partitions, replaced by a spacious, open-concept bar and eatery.

Since opening in August 2021, Cedar Creek Grill House has opened up its patio area for outdoor dining, tweaked its craft cocktail, wine and beer choices, and designed a brand new menu they’ll be rolling out next week with outstanding flavors and options to suit any palate.

Classically-trained Chef Chris Medwetz focuses on technique, without taking himself too seriously. He enjoys putting together simple, yet flavorful dishes that truly let the ingredients shine. He knows that food has a unique way of bringing people together and enjoys being a part of that, with the goal to always create an inviting atmosphere where guests can come together in pleasant company and enjoy delicious food, presented unpretentiously. Sous Chef Troy Kessler is also an integral part of the restaurant’s success.

Here, Chef Chris talks about the changes at Cedar Creek Grill House, his favorite items on the menu, and what sets his team apart from the competition. Read on!

What has changed since you opened?

When we opened in 2021, a menu was created for us through our corporate management, so our focus was to make sure we were executing those items well. As of the beginning of this year, we are under a new management company where we have more freedom to be creative and curate a menu that better reflects our personality and passions. We are focusing more on locally sourced products for everything from food to local craft beer.

You have a new menu coming out. What did you keep, and what’s new?

We have kept our most popular items but are excited to introduce some more creative options such as a Pork Tomahawk with Sweet Potato and White Bean Succotash and a Fabri Demi Glaze, an East Coast Italian Woodfire Flatbread, and a creamy Boursin Burger. We have created a few new options for each menu category so there will be something new to try no matter what you’re in the mood for.

What, personally, is your favorite dish on the menu?

Pork Belly and Ahi Tuna Wraps

You have-fire grill and wood oven. Why is that kind of preparation important to your menu?

We believe the wood-fire aspect of our kitchen adds a dimension of flavor that you just can not replicate with a gas stove or oven.

The restaurant underwent a major remodel before opening. What do you want patrons to feel when they walk through the door?

A big part of our remodel was the open concept kitchen. We think it brings something extra to the guest experience when they can see all the action that usually happens behind the scenes. It’s really a reciprocal relationship because our kitchen team also loves to see guests enjoying their time with us. We often have guests walk up to the line to ask about seasonings, techniques, or just to say hello. Ultimately, we hope that our guests gain a sense of connection from grill to table.

What sets you apart from other restaurants in the area?

Our team. We have a fabulous group of people that are passionate not only about food, but also about customer service.

Connect with Cedar Creek Grill House:

In person: 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild

To-go orders: 715-355-9200

Online at www.cedarcreekgrillhouse.com

On Facebook at Cedar Creek Grill House-Rothschild

Breakfast menu here

Dinner menu here

Hours

Breakfast:

Tuesday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lunch:

Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner:

Monday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bar:

Monday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

