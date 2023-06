WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County’s Hunger Coalition will distribute food and fresh produce June 19, Juneteenth, at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau.

No questions asked, no forms to fill out. If anyone in the community needs food, visit the mobile pantry from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, new educational kids’ books will be handed out.

United Way staff will be available to answer any questions from community members throughout the day on community resources.

Like this: Like Loading...