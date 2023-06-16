For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team had three players honored by the Bay Valley Conference.

Senior Lily Sann and junior Brooke Schaefer made the second team as midfielder and attacker, respectively, while freshman Quinn Rice earned an honorable mention on defense on the 2023 All-Bay Valley Conference Girls Lacrosse Team.

The Wolfpack finished the season with a record of 4-14.

