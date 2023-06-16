Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Louis Zastrow

Louis Zastrow, 84, of Wausau, passed away Monday, June 12th at his home.

Louis grew up just north of Wausau and lived in the same area called Taegesville his entire life. Reno Zastrow, his father, owned and operated a Pure Oil gas station at the corner of County Highways K and A; it closed sometime in the 50’s. His early years were spent helping the local farmers and he often talked about how much he learned from his mentor, Hugo Nass. The ability to build almost anything with bare hands and an idea was proven many times throughout his life. Louis attended Wausau Vocational School and learned woodworking, welding and other fabrication type classes. Around the age of 14, he contracted Polio and spent time in an Iron Lung, it took him two years to regain his strength to be able to walk without assistance. After graduating he married Caroline nee Blennert and began the next chapter in his life.

Louis was an avid Drag racer in the mid 60’s to early 70’s, as a young man he had a 1946 Chevy truck with a “Blue Flame” motor that he raced most summer weekends. Only losing 2 races in 4 years- a track record he was very proud of. His sons have fond memories taking turns riding to the races and helping dad change the tires at the track, then change the tires back and drive home late at night. His oldest son raced soap box cars following those footsteps. Louis was an avid Chevrolet collector and enthusiast having a special fondness for the early models of roadsters, Corvairs, El Caminos and large cabover trucks. But nothing stopped him from having many other models of Chevrolets. Louis was a longtime member of the Wausau Antique Auto Club, and current member of The Vintage Chevrolet Club of America for nearly 50 years and the Wisconsin Road Knights. Louis traveled throughout the Midwest for his work and often drove home in a new, old car he found along the way.

His experience working with wood and sheet metal gave him the ability to fabricate replacement parts for cars, help many fellow enthusiasts with recreating fenders, hoods, doors, bumpers and many other car body parts. He traveled the country showing his restored Chevrolets and often winning 1st place trophies with them. During these trips he created many memorable adventures with his children and fellow car enthusiasts. His last trip was to Bowling Green, Kentucky in July of 2022. Louis enjoyed his pursuit of collecting all things Chevy always finding room for one more thing. He had a special room in his home set up to resemble a parts garage with a 1900’s era cash register and more. One of the greatest joys he had was giving tours to anyone that would stop in at his garages and sharing the history of his collection. Louis had a large collection of motors from all eras’ and makes of cars including some very rare items. They are set on stands and as he would give tours, he could tell you everything there was to know about each one and why it was special. Many of them were the first type of motor for an era, some have a uniqueness such as a copper cooled one and including that Blue Flame motor he raced with.

In September of 2021, American Pickers brothers Mike and Robert came to film an episode on his property, another highlight of his adventurous life. He enjoyed that day and reminisced about it often. The episode named Rocket Ray Roundup aired July 23, 2022.

Louis and Caroline raised 6 children, as a young father he often worked extra jobs to make ends meet. One of those was as a Town Constable working mostly at Schmidt’s Ballroom, oh the stories he would tell from those nights. One was how he was choked and almost died from strangulation with his necktie and that is why he would only ever wear a clip-on tie after that incident. During these early years he built a sawmill from scratch and the whole family would help shovel sawdust, load logs and off load the cut lumber piling it into neat stacks. He built his work garage using these cut timbers. Louis loved working with wood, he handmade trophies for several of the car shows he participated in around the country. Every summer the family would go on a camping trip when the children were very young with a large Army tent without a floor. The children laugh over the nights of pulling out the plugs from each other’s air mattresses, remembering the muddy ground from rain in a tent without a floor. It was the only time Louis would cook, he would make breakfast on a charcoal grill and say it was great grandma Moses’ recipe. During the winter months, it was snowmobiling, the boys once took the hood of an old blue station wagon and hooked it up behind a sled, all six kids went for a ride around the yard. He wasn’t too happy about the scratches on the hood the next day when they reattached it to the wagon. It was quite the scene seeing him pulling a toboggan down the trail with the kids lined up behind him. Many gallons of maple syrup were cooked in pans he made. Oh, he loved syrup season, berry picking season, canning season, he would remind his children many times how lucky they were to grow up in Wisconsin and be able to enjoy every season to it’s fullest. In the mid 70’s the family adopted a Siberian Husky that was pregnant. This became another great adventure for the family as two of his sons became regional champion sled dog racers. Many neighbors can remember them training the dogs on the gravel roads near the house.

Louis hand built an Eliminator for the local tractor pulling community. That is when he decided to build a special pulling tractor under the challenge that it couldn’t be done. It was quite a machine that blew flames and black smoke you could see and hear for miles. A very large garden was planted every Spring growing enough vegetables to feed the family all winter long enabling them to be self-sustaining. Louis and Caroline took great pride in the garden and would often talk about the neighborhood butchering weekends also, making homemade sausage and cutting meat for the freezer. So many neighbors joined each time making it a more of a neighborhood event than a work weekend. There are fond memories of frying the homemade sausage patties on the wood cookstove for supper.

If you drive by his home, you will see two round polished granite pillars- they came from the Plumer Mansion. He was in the right place at the right time to be able bring them home and preserve a piece of Wausau History. The stainless-steel gates that rest between these pillars represent his handywork that he made from an idea.

Louis’ professional career was working for Mid-State Contracting as a Sheet Metal Journeyman. He traveled for his job working on the construction of many of the large mills you see today, including the stacks of the 3M plant in Wausau. Every time he would go past, he would reminisce on how he set them in place. He spent several years near Little Rock Arkansas for a construction project and Caroline stayed with him during the summer months. This is where he bought one of his “special” Chevys a Choo Choo Customs El Camino. This car was his summer vehicle and would often be seen at local car shows. Louis was instrumental in planning and organizing the Willow Springs Independence Day Car Show. You could always find him under the tent sharing his love of old cars and would feature something from his personal collection each year.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife, Caroline; son, Robert; his parents, Reno and Elmira Zastrow; brother, Arvin Zastrow; infant brother, Frederick; and son in law, Robert Sessions, Jr. He is survived by sister, Judy Bauman; sons, Wayne (Maggie), Eric (Sharon), and Todd (Chris). Daughters, Rosemarie (David) Tiedemann and Mary Lou Wilke. Grandchildren, Sara Thomer, Melissa Davis, Jessica Kittle, Amanda Kleman, David Sessions, Samantha Zastrow, Danielle Schneider, Seth Wilke, Caila Wilke, and Nicole Wilke. Great Grandchildren, Veronica, Keelan, Dimitri, Haylee, Sadie, Lily, Nathan, Brynn, Pippy, Eleanore, Skylie and Lilith. Many nieces, nephews and extended families. Finally, his constant companion Bel Air.

Louis left a legacy that will be hard to match. One family friend said he wished he knew him longer as there was so much more to know.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 21st at Willow Springs in the Round Barn, 6905 N. 60th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. Visitation 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Funeral Service at 2:00 pm with interment to follow at Berlin Cemetery. Immediately following, there will be a Celebration of Life starting a 3:30 pm. Dinner with a pig roast will begin at 4:30 pm.

Louis’s final wish was “there be no tears but cheers and beers” as we celebrate the life of an amazing man.

Susan A. Bliss

Susan (Sue) Bliss, age 71, also known as Sweet Sue, a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend, passed away June 14, 2023.

Sue was born in Medford, WI to Wilfred and Elaine Kramer and grew up in Wausau, graduating from Wausau High School. Sue married John (Jack) Bliss on November 8, 1985 in Wausau.

For forty years Sue worked as a legal secretary and law office manager; she was the fastest typist in Wausau. After retirement she volunteered for many years at Aspirus Hospital, where she spread candy and cheer. She was an avid reader, loved singing with her sisters on holidays and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was known far and wide as Aunt Sue, a role she was very devoted to; her license plate even reads “Aunt Sue.”

She was preceded in death by her parents Elaine and Wilfred Kramer, her brother Bill Kramer, brother-in-law Chuck Gehrke, and her father-in-law John Bliss.

Sue is survived by her husband, Jack Bliss of Wausau, her son Bob Bloch (Tami) of Aniwa, a daughter, Vanessa Bliss (Owen) of Baltimore, MD, three grandchildren, Garitt Bloch of Wausau, Caspar and August Gray, both of Baltimore, her sisters Debra Leitermann of Schofield and Diane Dalnodar (Mike) of Stevens Point, her brother Mike Kramer (Jody Schroeter) of Wausau, her sister-in law Pat Gehrke of Atlanta, Barbara Bliss (Fred) of Door County, and her mother-in-law Patricia Bliss of Wausau, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22 from 10 am-noon. A service will commence immediately following at noon at Brainard Funeral Home, located at 522 Adams St., Wausau, WI, 54403.

Richard L. O’Connor

Richard “Dick” O’Connor, passed away Monday, June 12th 2023 at the age of 81. Dick passed peacefully, surrounded by family, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Dick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marlys, his children Cindy (Steve Kopplin), Dawnelle (Tim Klos), Kevin (Dawn Croasdale), and his dog Charlie. Dick and Marlys’s family grew over the years to include son and daughter in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandchildren include: Adam Berg(Kris Poncek), and Sara Berg (Daniel Olivares), Amanda Siegler (Cody) and Tyler Klos (Kelly), Connor Croasdale (Katie) and Pete Croasdale. Great Grandchild James (son of Amanda and Cody). Dick is also survived by his sisters Pat Buchkoski, Thea Kordus, Kathy Rantham, and brother Larry O’Connor He was preceded in death by his parents Erv and Dorothy Kahn, sisters Connie Wadzinski, Barb Malkow. Dick grew up in the Wausau area. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing with his father Erv on the Rainbow Flowage, deer hunting with his son Kevin and the Wittenberg “Poke N Hope” gang, Scuba diving with his daughter Dawnelle, and golfing with his daughter Cindy. Dick and Marlys enjoyed hosting many “Pool” parties as well as spending winters in Florida, golfing, and hunting the beaches for shark’s teeth. Dick served in the Navy on the USS Hancock as a Boiler Technician. Following his military service, he had a long career with Green Bay Packaging where he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor. Dick became a Locksmith and started his own locksmithing business, Dick’s Lock and Key, which he continued a few years after retiring from Green Bay Packaging. Dick was an experienced carpenter and built the home where he raised his family and shared with his wife Marlys until he passed. He later enjoyed woodworking and building keepsakes for his family, including shiplap art work, bird houses and many other. He loved music and would dance with anyone who wanted to dance. He enjoyed talking to people no matter where he went and had a wonderful sense of humor.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with service to follow. In Lieu of flowers, please honor Dick by picking up the tab for a fellow veteran and take a moment to reflect on your memories with Dick with your family.

Lois M. Smith

Lois Mae Smith, 89, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her Wausau home with her family by her side.



Lois was born May 9, 1934 in the Town of Texas (Wausau) Wisconsin, to the late Michael and Alice (Bootz) Kettner. Lois attended Wausau Schools, after graduation she worked at Wausau Papers until she starting her family. Lois worked many years at what is now called Chico’s Restaurant, where she later retired. She enjoyed cooking and working with several of her children as well as other family members.



Lois was the glue of the family. She showed everyone how to be loving, independent, and strong which shaped us all into the people we grew up to be. She was more than just a mother to 11 children, she is and always will be our best friend. Even though she endured many challenges in life she overcame them with grace and dignity. Our mom, grandma, and friend is loved and missed by all. No matter what mom endured, she made everything beautiful. Mom’s greatest pleasures in life were her family, gambling, flowers, shopping too much, and most of all Christmas with her entire family. Some of the things she enjoyed the most were her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, parents, but her greatest joy of all was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all remember our special moments with her, no matter if it was a trip to Minocqua in the middle of summer to go to one Christmas store, speeding through a work zone to take the grandkids mini golfing, picnics on the patio, or just coming for sweets.

Celebration of life will be celebrated on June 23rd from 1 PM – 6 PM at Jesse Park (1150-821 Wisconsin River Rd, Wausau, WI 54403)

Mark J. Kukulka

Mark John Kukulka left us to be with Jesus, On 6/12/2023. He had been fighting the good fight against pancreatic cancer. He will be missed! How we would have loved more time with him. Yet, we are so glad that he is in the arms of Jesus. It is only the beginning of eternity, in his forever home. Our hearts are filled with peace in God’s promise; and Mark himself shared that incredible faith with many of you.

Mark is survived and missed by his loving wife, Susan. August 26th would mark 34 years of marriage. The years flew by; and they lived many happy moments together. They became parents to four amazing children. They are Ciara (married to John Bauer), Arielle (married to Tim Koerber), Josiah (married to Caterina), and Isaac.

His memory will also live on in his grandchildren, Graham, Gianna, Brett, Beckham (Ciara & John’s) …and his namesake, Mark, which we call MJ (Arielle & Tim’s). He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. He loved being a grandpa!



Mark was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin to John Kukulka, and his mom, Betty, who predeceased him. He grew up with his siblings Mike and Marla. Mark was the oldest of the three. Within their home, they also shared their love with foster siblings. It is what would open Mark’s heart to foreign exchange students, when Susan came home to explore the opportunity with him.

Mark had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He often spent his spare time researching topics of interest or reading books. He really enjoyed his trips to the Boundary Waters and being in the great outdoors. Recently he purchased a small place up north, which he and his wife have been renovating. They named it Fairy Light Pines. It holds many good memories, as this was a home away from home, for his dad and mom for a number of years.

Mark was never scared to take on new opportunities and did everything with honesty and integrity. He served 22 years in the military and retired as a Captain. He volunteered at church, in schools, for the Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement, and much more. He had extraordinarily strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy, as well as his love for the Lord. Mark had incredible knowledge, and always used this to help others. He knew blessing others, was just as much of a blessing in return. His legacy will continue forever, reminding us that the choices we make can leave lasting marks in the lives and hearts of others. Mark’s life will always remind us why we it is a blessing to choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us. He helped make the world a better place.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 22nd from 5 – 7 PM at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 23rd from 10 AM – 11 AM at Cornerstone Church in Marshfield with service to follow at 11AM. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Schofield.

Jodi A. Harris

Jodi A. Harris, 66, Marion formerly of Wausau passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee, after a long and courageous battle with Leukemia.

She was born May 1, 1957 in Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Eleanore (Dehne) Fischer. In 1986 Jodi married Charles “Chuck” Harris in Wausau. He survives.

Jodi’s passion for decorating and consulting evolved into building restoration. Her proudest moment was restoring a three-story building in Clintonville. She then created her vintage inspired store “Urban Cottage”. Previous endeavors/accomplishments included real estate agent, professional faux painter, home decorator consultant, as well as holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. Jodi always kept busy.

Jodi’s Personal Message:

“My prayers were answered when I met my husband, Chuck. The amount of love I felt when having my 3 children; Bryan, Andy, and Hanna is greater than I could imagine. Bryan finding his perfect partner Becky and having 3 Grandchildren is beyond what I thought love and family is about. I am so blessed.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck Harris, Marion, her children, Bryan (Rebecca) Harris, Menasha, Andrew Harris, Boulder, CO and Johanna (Ben Sexton) Harris, Stevens Point and her step daughter, Stephanie (fiancé Jeff Stone) Harris, Phoenix, AZ, four grandchildren, Cece Stone, Natasha, Eli and Kaylee Harris, her siblings, Debra “Deb” (Jim) Hilscher, Oshkosh, Melanie (Bernie) Waltenberry, AZ, John “Jack” Fischer, Wausau, Jay Fischer, Oshkosh and Clark Fischer, Wausau and many nieces and nephews. Jodi is further survived by her brothers-in-law, Michael (Jayne) Harris, Sparta and Conrad (Jill) Harris, Kronenwetter and her sister-in-law, Yvonne (Dave) Southworth, Rib Mountain.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Elwin and Verlaine Harris. and her beautiful Niece, Maisi Schrauth.

At Jodi’s request a private family memorial service will be held. A Celebration of Jodi’s Life will take place at a later date in Marion. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Marie C. Riehle

Marie C. Riehle, 98, Athens, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital.

She was born November 25, 1924 in the town of Halsey, daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Salzman) Mallak. On October 18, 1944, she married Lawrence P. Riehle at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2011.

Marie was a longtime member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she volunteered for many church functions, was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and a Eucharistic Minister. Marie was a member of the Senior Citizens Club, the Forest View Card Club and the Homemaker’s Club.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed making candy and other sweet treats at Christmas time, gardening, taking care of her family and friends and helping anyone in need whenever she could.

Survivors include, her daughter, Sharon (James “Mike”) LaPointe, Wausau; two grandchildren, Aimee Pritzl, Weston and Michael (Cory) LaPointe, Weston; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Katie and Benjamin Pritzl; two step great-grandchildren, Rocky and Mari Rybarczyk; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Lawrence, she was preceded in death by her grandson-in-law, Patrick Pritzl; two sisters, Barbara Rauen and Rosella Silber; and seven brothers, Lawrence, Harold, Frank, Clarence, Leonard, Joseph and Raymond Mallak.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic School in memory of Marie.

Marie’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Country Terrace in Tomahawk for the staff’s compassionate care and assistance that was given to her during her stay with them.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jay M. Timm

Jay Michael Timm, 56 of Shepley, passed away on June 12th, 2023. He was born February 11th, 1967, in Neenah, to Gary and Catherine (Bricko) Timm. He attended and graduated from Neenah High School in 1985 and later earned a two year welding degree from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Jay enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after High School and was stationed at Ft. Carson, CO. He became a combat engineer and also went through Airborne training at Ft. Benning GA and was very proud of that accomplishment. He attained the rank of Sergeant (E5). In 1990, he transferred from Active Duty to Reserve duty status with the 395th Ordnance Company in Appleton, WI. In late 1990, the 395th was called up for active duty in Desert Storm for 9 months. The unit was sent to Saudi Arabia to help distribute ammunition. Jay also volunteered to go to Kuwait to use his Combat Engineer skills to help locate and remove land mines. Jay was a member of VFW Post 8068 in Elderon and a member of American Legion Post 502 in Wittenberg. He was part of the Military Honor Guard at many funerals for our Veterans. He served 8 years in the U.S. Army and was very proud to have served his country. He was very passionate about helping his fellow veterans.

After serving in the Military Jay became a truck driver, like his Dad, and drove for Krielkamp trucking for a number of years. In the last 10 years he worked for an auto auction company and drove cars to multiple destinations throughout WI. In 1998 he moved from Appleton to the Shepley area where his parents retired and built a house several miles from them. He loved living in the Shepley area and being nearby his brothers, nephews and nieces. He really loved the annual Timm family 4th of July party in Shepley, where family and friends gathered to celebrate and take part in the “Timm family” softball game. Jay also loved going to his Nephew Nathan’s football games and cheering him on! He was an avid Brewer and Packer fan and loved watching the games. Jay also loved cutting firewood. If there were dead trees to be cut near his home or a neighbor’s house, he would be there to cut it up and split it too. He loved a roaring campfire and having his fireplace blazing in the winter.

Jay had a big heart and was always there for anyone who needed help. He especially loved cats and would take in any stray he found and take them in for his own. He dedicated a lot of his time and talent to his church, Holy Family-St. William Catholic Church in Wittenberg where he was a long time member. Jay’s faith was very important to him and he certainly lived out the call to help others who were less fortunate than himself. Jay touched many lives in his community as well as many relatives and friends. He will be missed deeply.

He is survived by his son, Alex Timm, and brothers David (Kim) Timm, Mark (Bonnie) Timm, Dennis Timm, Richard Timm, and Gary (Barbara) Timm; he is further survived by his Brother-in-Law Kevin Mass; along with many nephews, nieces, as well as great nephews and nieces, many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. And he is further survived by his special friend Carol.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laurie (Timm) Maas and his Maternal and Paternal Grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood, with military rites conducted by the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502 and the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of Mass on Thursday, at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. The family guestbook and condolences are available at schmidtschulta.com

Like this: Like Loading...