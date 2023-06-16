[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – After falling behind early, the Wausau Woodchucks baseball team scored 12 unanswered runs and defeated the Rockford Rivets 12-1 Thursday night at Athletic Park, taking the first game of the two-game Northwoods League series.

After scoring one run in the first, the Rivets (10-7) would be shut out by the Woodchucks. The rest of the game would be all Wausau, as the Chucks scored two in the third off a single from Brent Widder (Evansville), allowing Simon Scherry (Evansville) and Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) to run home.

Wausau (10-7) would later score one run in the sixth and another in the seventh, extending their lead to 4-1.

The Woodchuck bats were electric in the eighth, scoring a total of eight runs and solidifying their lead over Rockford.

Wausau’s pitchers also would have an impeccable performance as starting pitcher Travis Lutz (Bradley) pitched five full innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) would take the next two innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit.

Catcher Jacob Schroeder (Illinois) went 2-for-4 with three RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Both of his hits and all three RBI came from Wausau’s eight-run inning.

Widder had a standout performance going 2-for-3 with two RBI, two walks, two runs, and a stolen base, and Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) was 2-for-5 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored as well for the Woodchucks.

The Woodchucks will remain at home Friday evening, where they will face Rockford again. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and it will be Fireworks Friday.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

