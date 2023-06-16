WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service announced this week a program aimed at fostering constructive conversations among residents on a variety of public issues.

Let’s Talk, Marathon County has been selected as one of 32 grantees for the Healing Starts Here initiative, a nationwide effort to address and understand divisive forces in communities and promote healing. WIPPS was chosen from a pool of almost 800 applicants.

The Let’s Talk, Marathon County project will create small groups to meet over the course of two years to engage in conversations about public issues. Interested residents of Marathon County who are 16 and older are invited to complete a brief survey. WIPPS will invite 100 people, half living in the Wausau Metro area and half living outside the metro area, to participate in two to four conversations per year with other residents of various backgrounds and viewpoints.

Participants in the program will receive a $100 Visa gift card each time they participate in a dialogue session. Overall results and findings will be shared with the public so we can learn from these conversations and experiences.

This project is fully funded by New Pluralists and no taxpayer dollars are being used for this project.

For more information on Let’s Talk, Marathon County or to learn how to participate, visit https://wipps.org/lets-talk/ or email info@wipps.org.

