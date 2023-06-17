Wausau Pilot & Review

One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday on Hwy. 97 in Marathon County, officials said.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the crash was reported at about 7:25 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of County Hwy. A in Athens. All lanes were closed to traffic for about 90 minutes after the crash while crews cleared the scene.

The male driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, struck a tree, according to emergency scanner traffic. The driver was alert and conscious when the first officer arrived on scene. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No additional information was immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

