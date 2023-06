Wausau Pilot & Review

This week, try a fresh, vibrant salad that takes just 10 minutes to whip together.

This fabulous side dish makes the most of summer cucumbers and tomatoes, with only nine ingredients and a single bowl. (And shhh…it’s healthy, too.) Check out the full recipe here.

Don’t feel like cooking? That’s OK – we won’t tell. Head on over to Cedar Creek Grill House, 1000 Imperial Ave., Rothschild – our gracious sponsor for this weekly feature!

Like this: Like Loading...