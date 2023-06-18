Wausau Pilot & Review

Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a man reporting missing last week.

Jason Meyer was last seen in the area of Burma Road and County Road E. He is considered an endangered missing person, officials said. A ground, air, water and K9 search have been conducted.

Police are asking people to check homes, cabins and property in the area along with game or trail cameras for possible sightings. Anyone with information on Meyer’s whereabouts is urged to call 715-536-6272.

