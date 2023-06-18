Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Teen Volunteers Needed for Day Camp. For more than 35 years, Rainbow’s End Day Camp has given children with special needs a summer camp experience. The camp relies heavily on volunteers who work one-on-one with the children so they can participate to the fullest in camp activities. Volunteer hours help on your college application and could qualify you for an Aspirus Volunteer scholarship. The camp will be held July 17-21 and July 24-28. Volunteering can be done for one or both weeks. To apply, contact Mary Dobeck at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org. Ages 14+.

The Women’s Community is Seeking Volunteer Receptionists. The receptionist answers phones and transfers calls, answers the door and lets people in, keeps track of who is in what meeting room, and intakes donations. Volunteers must follow all agency policies and procedures, including training required to volunteer. Must be 18 years old for this position. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for more information.

Seeking Administrative Support. RSVP seeks a program administrative assistant for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program office. Administrative responsibilities would include maintaining database and volunteer files, along with other special projects. Prefer availability of 6-8 hours per week. Call Susan at 715-298-5721 if interested in learning more.

Help Families in Need Receive Clothing. United Way of Marathon County seeks volunteers for the Community Closets. You will have the opportunity to help guests complete their shopping experience, or help with donation intake, sorting and more. Training is scheduled for the end of June. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donate Kitchen and Lawn Care Items. Hope House sober-living home needs various kitchen items, including plates, silverware and glasses, as well as a lawn mower and weed whacker to care for outdoor spaces. Call North Central Health Care Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 if you have items to donate.

Clothing Needed. United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet needs new or like-new clothing items in specific types and sizes. Visit unitedwaymc.org/community-closets to see which items are being accepted for donations!

