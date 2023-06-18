By Joe Schulz | Wisconsin Public Radio

Authorities in Green Bay say a worker was critically injured in the construction area of Lambeau Field Thursday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the stadium around 10 a.m. with reports of a man trapped. Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott said authorities extracted the person and transported him to a local hospital in “critical condition.”

“Our initial arrival to the time the person was transferred was actually under 30 minutes,” Knott said. “A call was made immediately upon this occurring.”

Officials are still investigating what happened. Police Chief Chris Davis said it doesn’t appear that anything criminal in nature caused the injuries at this point.

“We’re gonna be here for a while, working closely with our police partners to provide a complete investigation,” Knott said.

Authorities did not release the name of the person who was injured, or the company he was working for. But they said contractors are cooperating with the investigation.

Crews have been working at Lambeau Field to install new video boards, and upgrades to the upper concourse.

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

Like this: Like Loading...