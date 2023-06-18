Wausau Pilot & Review

TOMAH – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team won a pair of games at the Tomah Triangular on Saturday.

Wausau defeated Tomah 10-0 and Wisconsin Dells 10-8 to extend its winning streak to four and improve to 6-2 this summer.

Jackson Smithpeter threw a complete game, two-hit shutout in the opener for Wausau, finishing with eight strikeouts and two walks. He also added an RBI single.

Oliver Turajski and Lucas Hager each had two hits and three RBI, and Jackson Albee added two hits and an RBI in the win for the Bulldogs.

Against Wisconsin Dells, Wausau scored five times in the bottom of the first and led 7-2 after two innings, then held on late after Wisconsin Dells scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. Albee worked out of the jam in the final inning with two runners on base.

Brennan Fictum was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, and Dylan Dobratz and Albee each had two RBIs for Wausau.

Aidan Vachowiak picked up the pitching win for the Bulldogs as he struck out four and walked four in five innings, allowing six runs, four earned.

Wausau is off until Tuesday when it plays a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference game at Stevens Point.

Wausau 10, Tomah 0

Wausau 531 10 – 10 10 0

Tomah 000 00 – 0 2 0

WP: Jackson Smithpeter. LP: Gerke.

SO: Smithpeter 8; Gerke (2 inn.0 2, Statlel (3 inn.) 3. BB: Smithpeter 2; Gerke 1, Statlel 3.

Top hitters: W, Brennan Fictum 2 4uns; Jackson Albee 2×4, RBI; Oliver Turajski 2×2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Lucas Hager 2×2, 3B, 3 RBI. T, Flietner 2B.

Records: Wausau 5-2; Tomah not reported.

Wausau 10, Wisconsin Dells 8

Wisconsin Dells 200 202 2 – 8 6 5

Wausau 520 102 x – 10 11 5

WP: Aidan Vachowiak. LP: Ersland.

SO: Ersland (5 inn.) 4, Cunningham (1 inn.) 0; Vachowiak (5 inn.) 4, Albee (2 inn.) 2. BB: Ersland 3, Cunningham 0; Vachowiak 4, Albee 0.

Top hitters: WD, Cunningham 2×4; Rockwell 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Michalsky 2B, 2 runs. WAU, Fictum 3×3, 2 2Bs, 4 runs; Landon Parlier 1×3, 2 runs, RBI; Vachowiak 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2B, 2 RBI; Albee 2 RBI; Turjaski 2×4, 2B, RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Dells not reported; Wausau 6-2.

Like this: Like Loading...