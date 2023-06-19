Aspirus has launched another year of its fruit and vegetable prescription (FVRx) program, providing patients with access to fresh produce.

“We know that a diet that’s rich in fruits and veggies is healthy for us, but not everyone has the same access to these items,” said Kari Due, Aspirus community health improvement lead. “This program is designed to get more nutritious foods in the hands of more families in our communities.”

Patients are identified by their Aspirus care coordination team as having a need, whether it be food insecurity, low-income, chronic conditions, or lack of access. Eligible patients are given a “prescription” to use at one of many participating farmers markets in the Aspirus service area.

Tips to get the most from your trip to the farmers market

Go early. You may not need to be among the first arrivals for a weekday market, but weekend markets get busy fast. If you arrive too late, the best pickings may be gone.

You may not need to be among the first arrivals for a weekday market, but weekend markets get busy fast. If you arrive too late, the best pickings may be gone. Bring cash and reusable bags. Transactions will go easier if you have a pocket of small bills. Plus, you need sturdy bags to carry your items home.

Transactions will go easier if you have a pocket of small bills. Plus, you need sturdy bags to carry your items home. Talk to the vendors. The sellers want to talk about their fruits, veggies and jams. Ask for buying and storing tips. They can often give you recipe ideas, too.

For more information on the FXRx program or to see if you qualify, visit https://www.aspirus.org/fvrx-program.