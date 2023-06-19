For Wausau Pilot & Review

FOND DU LAC – A Father’s Day pitchers’ duel took place Sunday at Herr-Baker Field, but it was the Wausau Woodchucks on the losing end, falling 1-0 to Fond du Lac in Northwoods League action.

There was not a run scored until the seventh inning, when the Dock Spiders (6-14) had an RBI infield single off the bat of Jack Gorman (Presbyterian College).

Wausau (11-9) only had four total hits in Sunday’s loss.

Woodchucks starting pitcher Ethan Pecko (Towson) was electric on the mound for a third-straight outing, going five full innings striking out six and only allowing four hits.

Wausau begins a four-game homestand as the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters come to Athletic Park on Monday at 6:35 p.m. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. for a Festival Foods Family Four Pack night.

For tickets and more information go to www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

Like this: Like Loading...