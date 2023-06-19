Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sandra Voight

Sandra “Sandi” Voight, 77, of Wausau, beloved wife of 61 years to Donald W. Voight, departed this life peacefully with her family by her side at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Sandi was born on November 24, 1945 in Camp Lejeune, NC to the late Herbert and Lorraine (Breske) Jordan. She grew up Milwaukee, and the family later moved to Wausau, where she met Don. They were later married at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau on January 20, 1962. In her early years she was in restaurant and bar management at Hoffman House and Howard Johnson’s. She later found her passion as a Master Seamstress in the Wausau area and founded Alterations Plus by Sandi. She worked for many Wausau businesses, including doing all the tailoring for the suit department at J.C. Penney’s. She not only loved what she did, but she loved the people she met along the way. Everywhere she went she seemed to know someone. Sandi’s pride and joy was her family; she was the most devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could wish for. She lived life for her family and her greatest joy came from having everyone together. In her spare time she enjoyed doing a “bit” of shopping and finding a new ‘treasure’ to add to her collections. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau, and spent many hours volunteering her time and talents for the church and school over the years.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Donald, and their five children: Lorri (David) Hollander, Jordan Voight, Dana (Mary) Voight, Robbi (Todd) Green, and Jami (Brandon) Olcott. Sandi also leaves behind her pride and joy, which were her grandchildren: Jorica, Jayel, Renn (Kelly), Jared (Ciara), Zofia, Darren (Cassie), Evan, Jake, Peyton, McKenna, Braydyn, Josi, Brax, and Jexi, in addition to seven great grandchildren. She touched the lives of so many and to say she will be dearly missed is an understatement.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21st, from 9 AM – 11 AM at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. A service will follow at 11 AM at the church, with Pastor Gary G. Schultz officiating. Entombment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral Home of Weston has been entrusted with arrangements.

A special thanks to Dr. Peterson and his oncology team at Aspirus Cancer Center. Thanks to him, Sandi was able to create memoires with her family that they otherwise may not have. Also sincere gratitude for the compassionate care she received during her final days in the Medical Surgical Aspirus ICU.

Marcia M. Volkman

Marcia M. Volkman, 80, of Wausau, departed this life peacefully on June 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Marcia was born on October 19, 1942 daughter of the late Hilmer and Leona (Rehbein) Dietze. She was a graduate of Medford High School class of 1960. She later attended Beauty School in Eau Claire. She worked as a beautician for a year. She later worked as a nursing assistant at St Mary’s Hospital and later retired from Mt. View Care Center in 2002. She volunteered at Our House helping with BINGO which was one of her passions. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, and going to rummage sales. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her later year she greatly valued all of the special friendships she developed at Benedictine.

She is survived by three children: Lisa (Rich) Larson, Marc (Kathy) Volkman, and Neil (Laura) Volkman. Marcia also leaves five grandchildren: Miranda (Chris) Laffin, Nicole (Jonathan) Phelps, Katelyn Schmidt, Madelyn Volkman and Jocelyn Volkman along with two great grandchildren: Nevaeh Laffin and Xander Laffin. Marcia is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Danielle Volkman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5th from 4 pm – 6 pm at Helke Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm. Burial will be private at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Stetsonville, WI.

Marcia’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Benedictine Living Community for the care given to her over the past six and half years.

James R. Sanchez Sr.

James R. Sanchez Sr., 72, passed away peacefully at home on June 14th, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 18th, 1950, in San Jose, California, to Frank and Connie (Robles) Sanchez.

In 1987, James met the love of his life, Joyce Downing, who became his significant other. Together, they raised their twins, Jimmy Sanchez and LeAnna (Sanchez) Boyer. Being a father brought him immense purpose, happiness, and joy.

James cherished spending time with his family, playing the guitar, creating music, riding his motorcycle, and enjoying the company of his grandson, Xavier. He is survived by his significant other, Joyce Downing; his children, James (Tasha S.) Sanchez Jr., LeAnna (Kyle) Boyer, and Anthony Thatcher; his grandson, Xavier Sanchez; his sister, Debbi (Bill) Grilli; his brothers, Henry Sanchez, Mike (Mary Kay) Sanchez, and Dave Sanchez.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Connie Sanchez, as well as his brother, Frank Sanchez Jr., and sisters Rosemary Baeza, Becky Sanchez, and Linda Sanchez. The family extends their gratitude to Aspirus Hospice Care for their exceptional care and support during Jim’s treatment.

A private celebration of life will be held to honor James R. Sanchez Sr., exclusively for close family and friends.

James F. Kozlovsky

James Francis Kozlovsky, 88 formerly of Birnamwood, passed away peacefully, on June 15, 2023, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Donna; his siblings, William P. Kozlovsky and wife Yvonne, Thomas Kozlovsky, Daniel Kozlovsky, Mary (Kozlovsky) Zahn; his nieces and nephews, Susan (Kozlovsky) Husk, William J. Kozlovsky, Patricia Kozlovsky, Janette (Kozlovsky) Blee, Kaela Kozlovsky Bernal, Tanya (Zahn) Schultz, Tasha (Zahn) Pristas, Celeste (Kozlovsky) Wawrzyniak, Anton Kozlovsky and Dedaimia Kozlovsky, and their families, which include 14 grand nieces and nephews and 1 great grand nephew.

Jim (or Uncle Jim to his family) was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on January 21, 1935, to William A. Kozlovsky and Margaret Eunice (Kennedy) Kozlovsky. He grew up in Wausau and attended St. James Catholic grade school and graduated from Wausau High School in 1954.

After graduating high school, Jim served three years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and was honorably discharged. Jim then took a job at a box company in Wausau, but spent much of his free time helping out at his Uncle Ralph’s Christmas tree farms. After a few years, Jim left his job and started growing Christmas trees full time on his own farm. He eventually expanded and had four tree farms across Wisconsin that included Wausau, Birnamwood, Stevens Point and Minocqua. He not only sold his Christmas trees wholesale, but had Christmas tree lots in Wausau, Stevens Point and even went as far as Kansas some years.

Jim met his wife, Donna, when she came to work with him on the Christmas tree farms. They were married on September 14, 1996 and settled in Wausau. After eight years in Wausau, they built a house and moved to their Christmas tree farm in Birnamwood. Jim and Donna were happily married for over 26 years. He was a good husband, Jim and Donna loved each other very much and Donna was very sad to see him go.

As a Christmas tree grower and farmer, Uncle Jim was known for his love of nature. He spent many happy days with Donna and their nieces and nephews teaching them about trees and birds as they “helped” Uncle Jim with his Christmas tree farms during their family visits. He also taught many of his nieces and nephews to drive while on the farm and they loved the thrill of riding around in the back of his truck. His Christmas trees were planted, raised and trimmed by hand, and his family still remembers them as the most beautiful Christmas trees ever.

The family also fondly remembers hiking and having picnics with Uncle Jim and Donna at the Eau Claire Dells, Rib Mountain and on the Christmas tree farms. Although he will be missed dearly, he will be remembered for his warm smile, his happy outlook on life, his jokes and his love of family, friends, picnics, cookies and nature.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood. Father Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery in Wittenberg with military rites conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068, VFW. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30 am until the time of the mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements.

