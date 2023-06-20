STEVENS POINT – Exterior demolition of Albertson Hall, formerly the library at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will begin this month and last until roughly mid-August.

Equipment will begin arriving for the demolition this week. Large excavators will be used to remove the exterior. There will be no detonations as part of the demolition.

The campus portion of Portage Street, between Phillips Street and Reserve Street, will be closed. University Parking Lot R will remain accessible from both Reserve and Phillips.

The project can be observed through a live webcam of the building site. Find this as well as information on the project, its timeline and service relocations at Albertson Building Central’s website, www.uwsp.edu/ABC.

Construction on a new learning resource center will begin in the summer of 2023 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. The project also includes refurbishment of the Specht Forum/Sundial area along Portage Street.

Albertson Hall became a top priority for UW-Stevens Point and UW System because of significant structural concerns and accessibility challenges. The deteriorating condition of the structure, fire suppression, mechanical and HVAC systems resulted in the project shifting from renovation to replacement.

