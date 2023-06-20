[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks scored 11 runs on 12 hits to sink the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-5 on Monday night at Athletic Park.

The second inning was the start of a plethora of runs being scored, with six in total. Wisconsin Rapids (10-10) would score three runs off no hits to take the lead before Wausau (12-9) came back with three of its own off a Michael Maginnis (Georgia State) three-run home run to left field.

Wisconsin Rapids scored two more runs in the third, and Wausau would respond by scoring four runs.

The Woodchucks would own the rest of the game, not allowing the Rafters to score. The Woodchucks scored three runs in fifth off a Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) three-run home run, making the score 10-5. The last run was brought in by Simon Scherry (Evansville) off a Drew Berkland (Minnesota) RBI single.

In addition to the three-run home run, designated hitter Maginnis went 2-for-4 with five RBI.

Berkland finished 3-for-3 and reached base a total of five times.

Wausau’s bullpen – after falling behind 5-3 in the Rapids half of the third – would not allow another run the rest of the game between Dominick Reid (Oklahoma State), Christian Clack (Alabama-Birmingham) and Cole Hentschel (Richmond).

The Woodchucks remain at Athletic Park where they will face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. and it’ll be a Bang for Your Buck Night.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

