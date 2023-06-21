Damakant Jayshi

Members of Wausau’s Plan Commission approved a proposed general development plan change on Tuesday that paves the way for the Bridge Street Mission to expand services and add sober living space.

The property at 315-329 North First Avenue was recently purchase by Bridge Street Mission, a nonprofit organization that offers Christian-based outreach for people struggling with homelessness and addiction. The property, known as Peid Piper Plaza, will become a consolidated location for the Mission to provide sober living space for at least 40 men and 20 women and a commercial kitchen to feed up to 120 people.

The religious nonprofit, which adheres to a strict doctrine outlined in its statement of faith, has been operating a transitional living for men in a separate space.

Craig Vincent, the executive director of Bridge Street Mission, told the Plan Commission during a public hearing that they have outgrown their current outreach center at 115 West Bridge St. in Wausau.

City planning department staff said in a memo that approving the development plan would allow the Bridge Street Mission to acquire the property and move forward with their expansion plan, currently structured in three phases. For future phases of the development plan, the nonprofit would have to come back to the commission for approval.

The Plan Commission approved an amendment for the planned unit development unanimously.