ROTHSCHILD — Kerry held a groundbreaking ceremony with the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce for an expansion project at its Rothschild facility. The $4.9 million investment will focus on enhancing food safety and employee welfare spaces through a 3,000 square foot interior renovation and just over 5,000 square feet of new transition areas, employee breakroom and locker rooms. The construction project has an anticipated completion date in the first quarter of 2024.

The renovation project includes employee welfare spaces, locker rooms, quality enhancements, and updated office areas using sustainable concrete block and steel structure materials. The objective is to accommodate the current and future growth of the site while meeting Kerry’s best-in-class global sanitary design standards, hygienic zoning, and sustainability initiatives.

As part of Kerry’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace, the expansion will also feature fresh food vending machines, all-gender restrooms, and mother’s room accommodations. In addition, the facility will include south facing natural light in breakroom areas, energy efficient lighting, and a reallocation of programmable spaces to reduce the building size. Other items include existing building rehabilitation, energy recovery units at the rooftop HVAC, and a light-colored roof to help maintain comfortable building temperatures.

“We are extremely delighted to see this project coming to life,” said Frankgerald Stepp, Kerry’s Vice President of Foundational Technologies and Global Manufacturing. “Rothschild is one of the most important sites in our overall Kerry network, providing critical ingredients to important pharmaceutical customers. This investment underscores Kerry’s commitment to critical food safety, sustainability, our colleagues, and the Rothschild community.”

Kerry’s Rothschild facility currently employs over 130 colleagues who produce approximately 17,500 metric tons of total finished goods per year. This site serves major companies in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe.

Kerry is the world’s leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The company innovates with their customers to create great-tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100-plus food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers’ complex challenges with differentiated solutions.

