Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Maurita Burke

Maurita “Murt” Burke, 89, beloved wife of the late Dennis L. Burke passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2023.

Murt was born on August 29, 1933 in Richland Center, WI daughter of the late Gerald and Mabel (Hoffman) Johnson. She worked with her husband at Clearfield Cheese for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed watching golf and knew many of the golfers by name. She loved to play Sheephead, and crocheting. Murt was also proud to take care of her lawn until she could no longer do it. Murt enjoyed having a “cold one” and always preferred a heavy beer. She was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will be fondly remembered for her quirky sense of humor.

Murt is survived by two children: Denise (Steven) Seubert, and Christopher (MaryJo Allen) Burke. Two grandsons: Terry (Jennifer) Seubert and Keith (Betheny) Seubert along with six great grandchildren: Addyson, Rolland, Ryker, Boden, Soren, and Coley Seubert. Murt leaves two brothers: Jim (Marion) Johnson and Virgil (Sharon) Johnson, a sister-in-law, Norma Jansen, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29th from 9 AM – 11 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stettin, WI. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Burial will be in Stettin Christian Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home of Wausau has been entrusted with arrangements.

Murt’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Interium Hospice for the care given to her in her final days.

Jerome M. Folz

Jerome Matthew Folz, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with his wife, Patricia by his side.

He was born July 10, 1930 in Rozellville, WI to Anton and Susan (Bornbach) Folz.

From November 1951 until August 1953, Jerome served in the Korean War. He was one of the seven survivors of the Battle of the Old Baldy. Not only was he wounded, he had been captured and was able to escape his captors. Jerome earned the Silver Star and Bronze Star and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in December 1957.

Jerome had a career in the cheese business , retiring in 1994 at the age of 64.

Jerome and his wife of 67 years, Patricia (Meyer) Folz of Stratford, WI, were married on August 11, 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Folz; five sons, Michael (Maxine) Folz, David (Susan) Folz, Jeffrey (Mara) Folz, Rodney (Rhonda) Folz and Mark (Laurie) Folz; two daughters, Karen (Richard) Juedes and Sandra (Jeremy) Hunt; 20 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Clem (Monica) Folz, Gladys Thimmesch, Vincent (Dorie) Folz, Merlin (Marilyn) Folz and Jim Folz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores in infancy; brothers, Mark and Thomas Folz; and a daughter, Donna Folz.

Jerome enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, logging and most of all, spending time with his family and grandkids. No matter if you already knew him or were just meeting him for the first time, Jerome always had a smile for you.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. Rev. Jim Trempe will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services all at the church. Full military honors will be conducted by the VFW Stratford Memorial Post No. 6352 following church services. Burial will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lucille H. Sonnentag

Lucille (Lucy) Helen Sonnentag, 84 – dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away Monday morning June 19,2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born June 30, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late Ervin and Bertha (Peters) Poeske. On May 6, 1961 she married Wally Sonnentag at the former St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

After graduating from Wausau East High School Lucy went to work at Wausau Insurance Company. There she met the love of her life Wally and together they recently shared 62 years together.

Lucy was a very active person. She was involved as a Girl Scout Leader and member of Birch Trails Girl Scout Counsel, and a St. Michael Catholic Church member for many years. She belonged to the Outstanding Young Women of America and the General Foundation of Women’s Clubs.

Lucy served as President of Wausau Jr. Women’s Club and Wausau Women’s Club with a 50 year membership/service award.

Above all things she was a devoted homemaker to her three wonderful children and her loving husband, Wally. Lucy also enjoyed vacationing up north with her family and stays down in Florida and cruises in the Caribbean.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Wally Sonnentag, Wausau, her three children, Lynn (Mark) Gajewski, Wausau, Christine (Tom) Maier, Green Bay and Mark (Cathleen) Sonnentag, Waukesha and six wonderful grandchildren, Ryan (Kimberly) Gajewski, Allison and Nicole Maier, Benjamin (Corinne) Sonnentag and Phillip and Hannah Sonnentag.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace and Nancy Poeske and Alice Steckling.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William J. Weisenberger

William J. Weisenberger, 93, Wausau, died peacefully under the care of Compassus Hospice Care, Sunday June 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 12, 1930, in Marathon, son of the late William and Katherine (Bedynek) Weisenberger Sr. William married Beverly Witter in 1951, later divorcing after 23 years of marriage. He later married Anna Klimek. She preceded him in death.

William served in the United State Navy. He enjoyed bowling, deer hunting, fishing and watching the Packers and Brewers.

Survivors include his daughter, Ann (Donald) Cronce, Schofield, son, Terry Weisenberger, Wausau, 8 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and five stepchildren, Paulette Syring, Karen (John) Laska, Suzy Klimek, Vinnie Klimek and Matt (Audrey Brum) Klimek and seven step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four children, Randy, Gary, James and Lisa, his siblings, Kenneth, Laparda Mullen, Lillian Leitermann, Florence Lang, Evelyn Lang, Eldora Myszka and Helen Strasser, and one stepson.

A memorial service will be held at Noon, Wednesday June 28, 2023 at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau. Visitation will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. with the burial at 2:00 p.m. all at Restlawn Memorial Park. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Compassus Hospice, most especially Jenny for the outstanding care and devotion they all shared with William.

Sandra K. Prinz

Sandra (Sandy) K. (Spiegel) Prinz, 81 of Rib Mountain passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 surrounded by her loving husband of 62 years, Bill Prinz, and children.

She was born August 23, 1941 in Adrian, MN, daughter of the late Owen and Helen (Guralski) Spiegel. On April 15, 1961 she married her high school sweetheart Bill Prinz at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Wausau.

Sandy was a loving wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend. She had a joyful work career with GTE in her early years, and 49 happy years of friendship at Business Service Center.

Sandy loved her family deeply and had the most generous heart. She was known for her “secret” applesauce recipe, baby bibs and crocheting baby socks and washcloths. She always brought a smile to those around her and made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed reading, playing family games, doing crossword puzzles and pontoon rides on Lake Wausau; but what she will most be remembered for, was her role as Nana! She truly was an incredible woman and we will forever carry her memory with us in our hearts. We love you MORE!

Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Prinz, her daughters Tammy (Pat) Johnson, Shelly (Kurt) Kraimer and daughter-in-law Kathy Prinz. Eight grandchildren, Abby Prinz, Will Prinz, LeRoy (Erin) Jonas, James (Kelsey) Jonas, Kelsey (Drew) Cazee, Emily (Ryan) Boyer, Austin (Cindy) Kraimer, Jake (Karlie) Kraimer/Hanke. 15 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, LeRoy, Jackson, Caleb, Judah, Noah, Micah, Khloe, Bentley, Harper, Kinslee, Kamden, Kinsleigh and Karter; Her brother Kent Spiegel, sisters-in-law Marlene Spiegel and Connie Spiegel, Brothers-in law Scott (Tina) Prinz and Dan Beckman. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. And of course – her special fur friend Oliver!

Besides her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her son Brian Prinz, two brothers, Jay Spiegel and Paul Spiegel, sister Dawn Beckman and nephew Adam Spiegel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Friday July 7, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. 229 S 28th Ave Wausau, WI 54401. Father Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Noon. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family wants to thank all of the caregivers at Davita Dyalis Center and the staff at Aspirus Hospital for the compassionate care they extended to Sandy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to St. Jude or Marathon County Humane Society.

Craig Macha

Craig Macha 65, took his forever ride and gained his biker wings suddenly Sunday 6/11/2023 in Wausau, WI.

Craig was born on 3/6/1958 and grew up in Prentice, WI. He made his way to Mercer, WI in his later years. Met Tammy in 1990 and they married in 2003. Together they bought a home and moved to Ironwood, Michigan

Craig owned his own business for many years as an over the road trucker and retired in 2020.

His dreams as a child and though-out adulthood was to try his hand at gardening and have a Greenhouse. He made those dreams a reality and built himself a huge Greenhouse and vegetable garden where he spent countless hours in his retirement.

A lifelong motorcycle rider he used his life skills to fix any bike broken down. Together with his brother Rick they spent endless hours with wrench in hands working on all kinds of motorcycles. He was a big guy kind of biker, his looks could intimidate when you first saw him, but he was a sweetheart with a heart of gold.

Craig is survived by his wife Tammy and their 3 fur babies Ruby, Clyde and Itchy. Children Chad Kazel, Harley (Brit) Hahn. Grandkids Carter, Isla, Aaliyah and Raven.

Mother Sue Taylor and Father Richard Macha

Brother and best friend Rick (Teddy) Macha. Loving Uncle to Luke

Sister-In-law Deb (Brad) Pepin, Brother-In-Law Ed (Michelle) Klauck

He also left behind many other relatives and friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his Granny Alma Osterbrink

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 8th, 2023, from 2PM – 6PM at Craig and Tammy’s home N10824 Olson Rd in Ironwood MI.

This will be an outside event so please bring lawn chairs & BYOB. Food and water will be served. Honor patches will be available for order.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent directly to the family in Ironwood, MI to help offset the Cremation costs.

Julie Soukup

In loving memory of Julie Soukup, born on February 6, 1962, and departed from us on June 14, 2023. Julie was a remarkable woman who had a profound impact on the lives of those around her.

Julie, known fondly as the “Donut Lady,” brought a unique and unforgettable presence wherever she went. Her bold personality and spirited nature left an indelible mark on her community. Whether she was sharing her love for donuts or making people laugh with her witty remarks, Julie had a way of brightening the lives of those she encountered.

As a devoted mother, Julie poured her love and dedication into raising her two children, Beau Kraus and Joseph Soukup. She was fiercely protective and always there to support them through life’s challenges. Her love for her children knew no bounds.

Julie also embraced her role as a stepmother to Wade Soukup, treating him as her own and offering him love and guidance. Her inclusive and caring nature extended beyond bloodlines.

For 34 years, Julie shared a unique and enduring bond with Kevin Hanson, her devoted partner. Together, they navigated the ups and downs of life, creating lasting memories and finding strength in each other’s presence.

As a sister to Linda Ruplinger, Herb Ruplinger, Michael Ruplinger, and Scott Ruplinger, Julie cherished the connections she had with her siblings. Their shared experiences, support, and laughter were a testament to the strength of their familial bond.

In memory of Julie, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation to a charity of your choice. By contributing in Julie’s name, you can honor her spirit of generosity and make a positive impact in the lives of others.

Julie’s presence may no longer grace our lives, but her memory will forever live on. May her soul find eternal peace, and may we all be inspired by her tenacity, love, and the laughter she brought into our lives. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Theodore L. Pyke II

Theodore (Teddy /or Bepa)Pyke II of Schofield Passed away June 06, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was the son of Theodore and Anne (Corazalla) Pyke on May 19, 1952.

He is survived by his loving children Theodore (TJ) Pyke III (Stephanie Purull) of Schofield, Kendall (Shane) O’Neil, grandchildren; Theodore (Theo) Pyke IV, Julianne Pyke, Raegan, Rilynn O’Neil and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his half-siblings; Donald Pyke, Lillian Dallman, Delores Lewis, and Lorraine Seeley.

He married Julie Manning and divorced later in years. He was the owner of Pyke’s Bar in Schofield now known as Wiggly. Teddy was known by many throughout the years, as a kind and gentle man. His heart and personality was larger then life. His biggest enjoyments in life was his family. His grandkids were his world. He loved old cars as a lot of you may know. Outside of his family his prized possession was his 37 Ford Sedan Delivery. He was so proud of being able to work on it over the years with his son TJ. Teddy Pyke was not just the neighbor next door. He was so much more then that. He was a son, a father, a grandfather, and also a great friend to everyone he knew. He will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by a potluck luncheon (https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084CA8AB22A3F4CF8-teddys)

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Virginia E. Alft

Virginia E. Alft, 96 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away June 16, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Wisconsin Rapids, March 25, 1927, daughter of Frank and Frances (Mika) Arnold.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945. Virginia married Oscar Alft June 14, 1947; he preceded her in death on February 22, 1994.

She is survived by her children Sharon Mras, Michael (Debra) Alft, Sandy (Earl) Rodock, Carla (Tom) Wirl, Gary (Jodi) Alft, Diane (Timothy) Klesmit, Kenneth (Lisa) Alft, Linda Leinweber, Mary (Kurt) Dorski, James (Ronda) Alft, 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar, her parents, her brother Lawrence Arnold, son-in-law Rodney Leinweber and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Virginia was a very dedicated mother who loved her family. She worked seasonally at cranberry marshes and green houses. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, baking, and dancing.

She also enjoyed her Tuesdays at the senior center and her outings with her friends from Reeves Greenhouse!

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass 10:30 a.m. officiated by Father Joe Bathke. Burial will be held at Restlawn Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Rosemary L. Malchowski

Rosemary Malchowski, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Homme Home in Wittenberg.

The daughter of Justin and Amelia (Easker) Tomson, Rosemary was born February 11, 1927.

On October 4, 1947, she was united in marriage to Benedict Kudronowicz at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley, who preceded her in death on December 25, 1948.

On February 16, 1953, she married Raymond Malchowski at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley, who also preceded her in death on July 1, 2007.

Rosemary was a member of the St. Florian Rosary Society Prayerline, American Legion Auxiliary and Red Hat Society. She cherished spending time with family and friends at the cottage on Pine Lake, as well as other social gatherings. In addition to cooking and baking, Rosemary loved to read, sew, garden and doing crafts, as well as listening and dancing to polka music.

Rosemary was devoted to her family and is survived by one son, David (Gail) Kudronowicz, Eland; grandchildren, Lee (Dane’) Kudronowicz, Tomahawk and Kim Kudronowicz, Wausau and one brother, David Tomson, Birnamwood.

Besides her parents; husband, Benedict Kudronowicz and husband, Raymond Malchowski, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Viola Cebula, Donald Tomson, Eleanor Wodora, Barbara Corazalla, Diane Budleski and Marie Nievinski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley, followed by interment in the parish cemetery. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of services, at the church.

The family would like to thank Homme Home of Wittenberg and Compassus Home Health for their compassionate and loving care for Rosemary.

Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...