STEVENS POINT – Wausau scored twice on an error in the top of the sixth inning to take a two-run lead and held on to defeat Stevens Point 11-9 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

Wausau led 8-4 before Stevens Point scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take a one-run lead.

The Bulldogs (7-2) rallied in the sixth as Caden Werth knocked home Landon Parlier with a single, and Bryce Heil and Werth came around to score on the Stevens Point error.

Ryan Rodemeier threw a pair of scoreless innings to finish off the victory for Wausau, which has won five games in a row.

Heil and Werth both had two hits for Wausau, which had 10 overall in the win.

Wausau plays at Plover on Wednesday night.

Bulldogs 11, Sixers 9

Wausau 033 113 0 – 11 10 4

Stevens Point 013 050 0 – 9 11 4

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Deacon Koback.

SO: Noah Stroming (4 1/3 inn.) 4, Rodemeier (2 2/3 inn.) 2; Adam (5 inn.) 6, Koback (2 inn.) 3. BB: Stroming 4, Rodemeier 1; Adam 3, Koback 2.

Top hitters: W, Landon Parlier HR, 3 runs, RBI; Bryce Heil 2×4, 2 runs; Caden Werth 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Dylan Dobratz 2 runs. SP, Benett Klish 3×5, 2B, 3 RBI; Josh Opiola 2×4, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau 7-2, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Stevens Point not reported.

