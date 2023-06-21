[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

WAUSAU – A three-run homer by Wisconsin Rapids proved to be enough as the Rafters held on for a 3-2 win over the Wausau Woodchucks in a Northwoods League baseball game Tuesday night at Athletic Park.

After a slow start, Wausau (12-10) would get on the board first with one run in third from Jake Baker (Kansas).

Wisconsin Rapids (11-10) would not score until the three-run homer in the sixth by Brendan Bobo.

In the eighth, Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) smacked a home run for Wausau to make the score 3-2. The Woodchucks would threaten a comeback in the ninth with runners at second and third, but were unable to score.

Colby Wallace (Cal State Fullerton) picked up his fourth and fifth hits of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double for the Woodchucks.

Starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) pitched seven full innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and three runs as he took the loss for Wausau.

The Woodchucks will remain at Athletic Park where they will face the Madison Mallards on Wednesday for a split doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:35 p.m. for 80s Night.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

