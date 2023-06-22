This week’s featured cocktail features the sweetness of fruit with peanut butter, a classic combination that will have you coming back for more. Penny’s PB&J is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Penny’s PB&J

3 oz. Grape vodka

1 oz. Amaretto

Peanut butter

Grapes, for garnish

To create this drink, dip the rim of a tall beer glass in peanut butter. Shake the liquid ingredients, pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a grape or two for good measure. Sit back and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.