Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Marisa L. Anderson, 38, of Mosinee. June 16, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Ashli Chila, 39, of Wausau. June 16, 2023: Bail jumping, theft Logan Dehnel, 19, of Rothschild. June 16, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC as party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime Joseph A. Deckow, 29, of Berlin. June 16, 2023: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct William Donat, 28, of Wausau. June 16, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Max Brummer, 34, of Weston. June 20, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia Nou Yang, 29, of Weston. June 21, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine Kyle Pederson, 40, of Wausau. June 21, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, retail theft, carrying a concealed knife Tejaphaus D. Allen, 46, of Brillon. June 22, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Zacharia J. Paszek, 31, of Weston. June 21, 2023: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, battery, disorderly conduct Nardos Hargawyn, 30, of St. Paul, Minn. June 16, 2023: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent Robert Millard, 41, of Weston. June 19, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, battery, disorderly conduct David Mijal, 36, of Mosinee. June 16, 2023: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, bail jumping. June 20, 2023: Stalking, bail jumping Bench warrant issued June 20, 2023: Stefanie L. Hale, 55, of Wausau. Charges: Bail jumping, theft