By Paul Lecker

Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Newman Catholic sophomore Tyler Ackerman was among the 10 first-team selections to the 2023 All-Marawood Conference South Division Baseball Team, as voted on by the six conference coaches following the season.

Ackerman batted .407 with a home run, nine RBI and 12 runs scored for the Cardinals, who finished 1-9 in conference play and 5-13 overall.

Eli Gustafson was a second-team selection, and Jackson Varline and Carson Rice were honorable mention choices for Newman Catholic.

Stratford sophomore infielder Jack Tubbs was named Player of the Year after hitting a conference-best .515 (34-for-66) with two home runs, 16 RBI, 16 stolen bases, nine doubles and 30 runs scored.

Stratford’s Henry Zaleski and Brady Schmidt, Auburndale’s Blake Raab and Caden Weinfurter, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption’s Nick Leberg, Edgar’s Jase Apfelbeck, and Marathon’s Grant Warren and Tyler Underwood were the other first-team picks.

Marathon’s Steve Warren was named Coach of the Year as the Raiders won their first Marawood South title since 2018.

2023 All-Marawood Conference South Division Baseball Team

(*denotes unanimous selection)

First team: *Nick Leberg, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; *Blake Raab, so., Auburndale; *Caden Weinfurter, jr., Auburndale; *Jase Apfelbeck, so., Edgar; *Grant Warren, jr., Marathon; *Tyler Underwood, jr., Marathon; *Tyler Ackerman, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; *Brady Schmidt, jr., Stratford; *Henry Zaleski, jr., Stratford; *Jack Tubbs, so., Stratford.

Second team: Ryan Shaw, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Ian Brown, sr., Auburndale; Aden Cherney, jr., Auburndale; Lucas Stahnke, fr., Edgar; Leyton Schuett, so., Edgar; Cooper Hoeksema, jr., Marathon; Daniel LaQua, sr., Marathon; Eli Gustafson, Wausau Newman Catholic; Jackson Ormond, sr., Stratford; Braeden Schueller, sr., Stratford.

Honorable mention: Nolan Hartman, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Walker Livernash, fr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Kaden Anderson, jr., Auburndale; Sloan Welch, sr., Auburndale; Justin Davis, sr., Edgar; Keghan Hartway, sr., Edgar; Pierson Hamann, sr., Marathon; True Thurs, fr., Marathon; Carson Rice, so., Wausau Newman Catholic; Jackson Varline, sr., Wausau Newman Catholic; John Seitz III, sr., Stratford; Vance Kielman, so., Stratford.

Player of the Year: Jack Tubbs, Stratford.

Coach of the Year: Steve Warren, Marathon.

