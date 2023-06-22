Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Ty Rechner threw a two-hit shutout to lift Plover to a 9-0 victory over Wausau in a Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference baseball game Wednesday night at Memorial Field.

Plover is now 8-1 and 3-0 in the WVLC as it snapped Wausau’s five-game winning streak. The Bulldogs drop to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.

Matt Glodowski had two hits and three RBI for Plover.

Landon Parlier had two singles to account for both of Wausau’s hits in the loss.

Wausau hosts Antigo at 8 p.m. Thursday at Athletic Park.

Black Sox 9, Bulldogs 0

Wausau 000 000 0 – 0 2 6

Plover 210 132 x – 9 11 1

WP: Ty Rechner. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Hager (4 1/3 inn.) 3, Oliver Turajski (1 2/3 inn.) 2; Rechner 9. BB: Hager 1, Turajski 1; Rechner 1.

Top hitters: W, Landon Parlier 2×3. P, Matt Glodowski 2×3, 3 RBI; Geyer 2×3; Ehr 2×2, RBI; Kaden Thauer 2BB, 2 runs.

Records: Wausau 7-3, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Plover 8-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference.

