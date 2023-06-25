For Wausau Pilot & Review

KOKOMO, Ind. – A one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth inning was not enough for the Wausau Woodchucks on Saturday night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.

After scoring two runs to take the lead in the eighth, Wausau couldn’t hold the lead and dropped a 6-5 decision to the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a Northwoods League baseball game.

Kokomo loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and forced extra innings by scoring a run on a sacrifice fly.

Following a 1-2-3 inning in the Wausau half, Kokomo (12-14) would load the bases again in the 10th following back-to-back intentional walks, and a wild pitch would score the winning run.

Wausau lost its first extra-inning contest of the year, dropping to 15-12 this summer.

Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) went 3-for-5 with two doubles, Drew Berkland (Minnesota) was 3-for-6 with two RBI, and Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) had an RBI single in the eighth inning for the Woodchucks.

Wausau will wrap up its two-game set at Kokomo on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

