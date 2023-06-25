Marathon City Book Club: “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple

July 10. Join the Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts during the monthly book club gathering! In July, they’ll discuss “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” a bestselling novel. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum

July 11. Discuss this immortal classic with friends and neighbors and the Edgar Branch staff. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up! Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

July 11. Each month, book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. In July, the group will discuss “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle

July 13. The Athens Branch staff will discuss a variety of books each month with other literary enthusiasts. In July, it’s Rebecca Serle’s bestselling novel “In Five Years.” 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]



Mosinee Book Club: “A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky

July 17. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books with the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers each month, including Barbara Delinsky’s novel in July. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Stratford Book Club: “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

July 19. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in July, or any month for that matter. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Climate Fiction Book Club: “Greenwood” by Michael Christie

July 22. Join a local group of book lovers at MCPL Wausau each month for a discussion on climate fiction. In July, they’ll discuss the second half of Christie’s “Greenwood” (page 213 through 423). 10:30 a.m. 715-261-7230. [MCPL Wausau]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian

July 26. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

