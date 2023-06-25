Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – The Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team split a pair of games at the Appleton Post 38 Tournament on Saturday, defeating Germantown 4-3 before losing to Kaukauna 14-2.

Wausau overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat Germantown in nine innings.

Ryan Rodemeier relieved Wausau starter Aidan Vachowiak in the second inning and threw 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball, striking out five to earn the win.

Wausau scored three times in the fourth inning and won the game in the bottom of the ninth. Jesse Osness led off with a double, Tony Iaffaldano walked, and Ryan Rasmussen sacrificed them up a base before Osness beat a throw home on a ground ball by Ethan Graham.

Kaukauna used a nine-run third inning to take control and finished off the win over Wausau in five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Landon Parlier had a double and a home run in the loss for Wausau, which is now 8-5 this season.

Wausau will play the Appleton Doubledays at 1 p.m. and Appleton Post 38 at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Wausau 4, Germantown 3 (9 inn.)

Germantown 120 000 000 – 3 6 3

Wausau 000 300 001 – 4 3 2

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Thomas.

SO: Szohr (6 inn.) 4, Thomas (2 1/3 inn.) 2; Aidan Vachowiak (1 2/3 inn.) 0, Rodemeier (7 1/3 inn.) 5. BB: Szohr 6, Thomas 2; Vachowiak 3, Rodemeier 2.

Top hitters: G, Mani 2×5. W, Jesse Osness 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Germantown not reported; Wausau 8-4.

Kaukauna 14, Wausau 2

Kaukauna 319 10 – 14 14 2

Wausau 200 00 – 2 6 5

WP: Severson. LP: Jackson Smithpeter.

SO: Severson 3; Smithpeter (2 inn.) 1, Landon Parlier (1/3 inn.) 0, Tony Iaffaldano (2 2/3 inn.) 4. BB: Severson 0; Smithpeter 3, Parlier 1, Iaffaldano 2.

Top hitters: K, Kress 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Lucas 2 runs; Maas 2×3, 2B, RBI; Meyer 2×3, RBI; Hungerford 3×3, 2B, 3B, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jenkins 2×4. W, Brennan Fictum 2×3; Parlier 2×2, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.

Records: Kaukauna not reported; Wausau 8-5.

