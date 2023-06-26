For the first time, Wisconsin has sanctioned American Legion Girls Softball. The inaugural season began on June 13, 2023 with games at the Sunny Vale Softball Complex in Wausau.

Post 10 was the host of the teams from central Wisconsin at the grand “Kick Off” event.

The opening ceremony included guest speakers, team and coach introductions, veterans’ honors, a color guard presentation, the playing of our national anthem and the throwing of a ceremonial “first pitch”.

At the conclusion of the ceremony the six teams took to their fields to play the first Wisconsin American Legion Girls Softball Games in state history.

You can find updates on our team and our season on our Facebook Page at Post 10 Patriots Softball. Any questions or inquiries for more information can be directed to: Post 10’s Commander-Elect Tony Nardi at tnardi17@aol.com or 715-432-6157.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann

