WAUSAU – Aspirus Wausau Hospital has been recognized by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation for its ongoing commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation, Aspirus announced in late June.

The hospital was awarded the Bronze Award of Hope and the Tissue Excellence Award.

The recognition highlights the comprehensive work of hospitals, 18 this year, that achieve or exceed goals that maximize the gift of life. The two measurements for receiving the award are the true conversion rate and organs transplanted per donor.

“Our team at AWH takes pride in saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus senior VP and Aspirus Wausau Hospital president. “We are proud of the role we play in helping patients give the gift of life to others in our communities.”

Aspirus encourages everyone to give hope and help save lives by registering your decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at organdonor.gov, in the Medical ID tab of your iPhone Health app, or at the Wisconsin DMV.

