Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Guests Shop the Community Closet. Volunteers ensure guests receive friendly, generous service and can shop without judgment. Guest experience volunteers help complete the intake process with shoppers, checkout process and find items. Volunteers will also provide referrals to other community resources that guests might need. Commitment is roughly 3 hours weekly or biweekly. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Accept Clothing Donations and Keep the Community Closet Organized. Volunteers work behind the scenes, ensuring items coming into the Community Closet are high quality and in keeping with inventory management practices. Volunteers will take in donations, sort and launder clothing, and keep the shopping floor neat and tidy. Commitment is roughly 3 hours weekly or biweekly. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 for more information.

Hospice Companions Needed. Our volunteers spend time socializing and providing companionship with individuals receiving ProMedica Hospice Services. Activities include reading to patients, playing cards, going on walks, providing caregiver relief, watching game shows and listening to patients’ stories. Visit schedule is set by the volunteer and is flexible. Call 715-344-4541 and ask for Mary to learn how to become a part of our team. You can also email Mary.Dulske@ProMedica.org.

Help Clean Up Our Environment on Fridays: Become An e-CYCLING Volunteer. Good News Project needs volunteers who help recycle electronics on Fridays between the hours of 9 and 4. Scheduling is flexible; you can choose to volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month, full days, half days, or just a couple of hours. We recommend that new volunteers come in and do a trial shift to see if e-CYCLING is a good fit for you, as some of the positions require moderate lifting (50 pounds) on occasion. In addition, volunteers are needed for customer service, to unload cars, weigh electronics, and sort them into the appropriate containers. Call 715-843-5985, M-F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com for inquires.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Donate Kitchen and Lawn Care Items. Hope House sober-living home needs various kitchen items, including plates, silverware and glasses, as well as a lawn mower and weed whacker to care for outdoor spaces. Call North Central Health Care Volunteer Services at 715-848-4450 if you have items to donate.

Clothing Needed. United Way of Marathon County’s Community Closet needs new or like-new clothing items in specific types and sizes. Visit unitedwaymc.org/community-closets to see which items/donations are being accepted.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...