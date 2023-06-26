TOMAHAWK – The College of Natural Resources at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has named a new director of its Treehaven field station in Tomahawk.

Laural Harder

Laural Harder of Wausau began her new role this spring. With an extensive background in recreation administration, volunteer management and community engagement, Harder brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this leadership role.

“Laural is poised to lead Treehaven into an exciting new era,” said Brian Sloss, dean of the CNR. “Her passion for connecting people with nature and her proven leadership abilities will undoubtedly enhance the field station’s reputation as a research, education and conservation hub.”

Harder previously served as guest and volunteer services manager and volunteer services coordinator at North Central Health Care in Wausau. She also served as a community manager for Relay for Life at the American Cancer Society, where she acted as a liaison to local community partners. Harder was the United Way of Marathon County Campaigner of the Year in 2020.

Harder holds a master’s degree in recreation administration from Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Treehaven is a 1,400-acre natural resources education, conference and research center operated by the CNR. Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/treehaven.

