Guy “JAFO” Gauger

Guy “JAFO” Gauger departed from us Monday, June 19, 2023, embarking on his journey to a serene and tranquil realm. Born on July 17th, 1968, Guy’s lifelong passion for adventure began at a young age with his love for mini bikes, which swiftly transitioned to dirt bikes, where he excelled in motocross. Alongside his exhilarating pursuits, he cherished his interests in vintage cars, attending car shows, indulging in snowmobile rides, and avidly following stories extraterrestrial experiences.

Guy held a significant place within the esteemed “Nite Riders” motor cycle club, where he was one of its longstanding members and proudly served as its president for several years. His dedication and camaraderie will forever be cherished by his biker family.

Professionally, Guy spent numerous years working at SNE Enterprises before embarking on a journey to enhance his skills, earning a degree in “Machine Tool” from North Central Technical College. This accomplishment opened doors to a more fulfilling position at Schuette Metals, followed by a later role as an operator at Green Bay Packaging.

Though he possessed a straightforward and direct manner of communication, Guy had a tender heart that was openly worn on his sleeve. His family extends heartfelt gratitude to all the dear friends who supported and shared countless cherished memories with Guy throughout the years.

Guy leaves behind a legacy carried by his beloved daughter, Blakely Gauger; his brother, Gordy (Dee) Gauger; niece, Jenny (Gauger) Lagoda; nephew, Derek (Amanda) Gauger; the cherished Ika Volm family; his biker family “The Nite Riders” and the treasured friends who were an intregal part of his life. He is now joyously reunited with his parents, Gordy and Verna Gauger, and his eternal companion, Ika Volm, with whom he will forever rest side by side.

A celebration of Guy’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery in Marathon. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Martha E. Warner

Our beautiful mother, Martha Emma Chrudimsky (Mert), passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Born in Aniwa, Wisconsin, she came into this world prematurely, so much so that she was immediately given her mother’s name and the ceremonial ‘last rites’ because she was not expected to live. Little did anyone realize just how strong her will to survive would be, and the difference she would make in so many people’s lives. At just under 5 feet, and barely 100 pounds as an adult, she was small – but fierce. She was the first in her family to complete high school, traveling to Antigo after 8th grade and living and working for a family who lived across the street from the high school in order to complete her high school education. After graduation she moved on her own to Wausau working for the phone company (typing long distance bills) and later at Wausau Papers.

In September of 1955 she married the love of her life James (Jim) Warner. The youngest in her own family, she had always wanted a large family. After raising eight daughters of her own, she went back to school and obtained a daycare license to take care of other children in their home – many of whom continued to stay in contact with her. At the time of her death she was proud to be part of an amazing immediate family that included 8 children, 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 2 soon-to-be-born great great grandchildren, for a total of 66 family members.

She had a beautiful smile and warm heart. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan, and regularly enjoyed a competitive game of cribbage.

She will be deeply missed by family, friends and neighbors – and anyone fortunate enough to get to know her. Though we didn’t always realize it at times, she was truly the center of our family, the glue that held the family together through good times and bad, the one we could always come home to.

Martha is survived by her husband James Warner, daughters Joani (Mike) Lashua, Bonnie (Randy) Held, Sue (Don) Woller, Donna Warner, Judy Warner, Lori Stushek, Cindy (Joe) Watson, and Kathy (Brad) Bedessem, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha and George Chrudimsky, a brother George Chrudimsky and sisters Helen Nutting, Clara Resch, and Florence Mortenson.

A private family burial and celebration of life will be held in Aniwa.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Warren A. Ament

Warren “Andy” Andrew Ament, 78, Wausau passed away peacefully while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 4, 1945, in Wausau, son of the late Otto and Johanna (Gruessing) Ament. On April 16, 1977, he married Sandra “Sandy” Sward at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2014.

For over 44 years Warren worked at Marathon Electric as a Maintenance Electrician. Warren enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Lake Nokomis, where he liked to go fishing, boating, water skiing, sitting around the campfire, and spending time with family.

He enjoyed deer hunting and snowmobiling. Warren also really enjoyed listening to 50’s and 60’s music, watching the movie Battleship, and Hallmark Christmas movies.

Warren proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Alan Bielen) Westberg, Mosinee and Amanda (Owen Hulstrom) Ament, Wausau, his grandchildren, Lindsey Westberg, Karissa St. Amand and great grandson, Mason Medina, his sister, Katy Anderson and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Dalbec, his grandson, Cato Yang and his siblings, LeRoy and Raymond Ament, Betty Boerner and Beverly Ament.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Rich Block will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

