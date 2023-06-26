[broadstreet zone=”88689″]

For Wausau Pilot & Review

KOKOMO, Ind. – From start to finish, the Wausau Woodchucks would lead and roll to a 6-2 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Sunday evening at Kokomo Municipal Stadium in a Northwoods League baseball matchup.

Two different three-run innings (second and eighth) would do the trick, as the Woodchucks (16-12) were able to rally after Saturday night’s walk-off defeat.

Six scoreless innings between starter Logan Danzeisen (Toledo) and Brian Reinke (Richmond) would help in guiding Wausau over Kokomo (12-15).

Wausau hit two triples in Sunday’s win, the first being by Colby Wallace (Cal-State Fullerton) in the fifth and the second being a two-RBI triple hit by Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) in the eighth.

Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) put Wausau on the board with an RBI double in the second.

Reinke, who went three scoreless as previously mentioned, would also strike out seven of 11 total batters faced.

The final stop on the road trip begins Monday as Wausau heads up to Michigan for two games with Battle Creek. First pitch Monday night will be at 6:35 p.m. ET (5:35 p.m. CT).

