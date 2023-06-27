Wausau Pilot & Review

Residents weighed in Monday on the future of Kennedy Park and other outdoor spaces in Weston, with a group input meeting on the master plan set for Thursday.

A public input meeting for the Kennedy Park Master Plan and Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan update was held this week. Officials in Weston have been soliciting ideas for best uses of outdoor recreational space this year with an online survey ahead of this week’s meeting.

The CORP “guides decisions related to park improvements, land acquisition, recreation trail extensions, and ADA requirements through 2027 and is required for grant eligibility,” according to the village of Weston website. Surveys for user groups, including Wolfpack Lacrosse, D.C. Everest youth baseball and other programs, were also publicly shared.

The Kennedy Park User Group Input Meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. June 29 at the Weston Municipal Center, 4747 Camp Phillips Road. Weston officials aim to fine tune the plan between now and November.

