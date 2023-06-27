Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Jack Barthels tossed a complete-game two-hitter to lead the Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team to an 8-1 win over Merrill on Monday night.

Barthels struck out seven and walked three, giving up a single run in the third inning, to grab the win for the Bulldogs (9-5, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference).

Wausau scored four times in the first inning and Caden Werth smacked a three-run homer in the fifth.

Wausau hosts Marshfield at Athletic Park on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Wausau 8, Merrill 1

Wausau 400 031 0 – 8 9 2

Merrill 001 000 0 – 1 2 2

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Voight.

SO: Barthels 7; Voight (6 inn.) 3, Polacek (1 inn.) 1. BB: Barthels 3; Voight 3, Polacek 0.

Top hitters: W, Bryce Heil 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caden Werth HR, 3 RBI. M, Glisch 2B.

Records: Wausau 9-5, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Merrill 1-6 overall and WVLC.

