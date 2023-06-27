For Wausau Pilot & Review

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – After Wausau built a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, Battle Creek would force extra innings in Monday night’s Northwoods League baseball game at MCCU Field.

Four runs in the bottom of the ninth led Battle Creek to a surging comeback, tying the game and forcing extras after Wausau was well on its way to the first shutout win of the season.

The Woodchucks offense would come alive in the top of the 10th though, as Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) hit an RBI double scoring the first of three runs in the frame and the Woodchucks finished off a 7-5 win. Colby Wallce (Cal. State Fullerton) and Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) each had RBI singles in the 10th inning as well for Wausau, which is now 17-12 this summer.

The bottom of the 10th was not an easy finish for Wausau though, as Battle Creek (9-19) threatened with bases loaded and two outs. The Battle Jacks would score a run, but Chucks pitcher Andalo Santangelo (Towson) forced a lineout to finish off the victory.

Wausau starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) went five full innings without allowing a run and striking out four.

Colin Brueggemann (Oklahoma State) kept up his hot hitting recently, going 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the third for the Woodchucks.

Wausau returns to MCCU Field for the final game of the road trip Tuesdaywith a 6:35 p.m. ET (5:35 p.m. CT) first pitch against Battle Creek.

