Adam Glatczak | State Park Speedway track writer

Expect a busy night of racing Thursday, June 29 at State Park Speedway with super late models, the 7th annual Dave Lashua Memorial for pure stocks, the Midwest Dash Series traveling mini mods series plus SPS’s weekly mini stocks, and the night will conclude with fireworks in the track’s final race before Independence Day.

Fan gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying at 6 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m. for Thursday and Friday races. Weekend race schedules vary per date. Check the State Park Speedway website for details.

Like this: Like Loading...