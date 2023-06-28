Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Josie Rice

Josie Rice passed away on June 25, 2023 at the Aspirus Hospice House.

Josie was born January 17, 1941, in Boscobel, WI to Chris and Lenora King. She graduated from Boscobel High School and earned her undergraduate degree from University of Wisconsin Superior later in life. She raised her children in Marathon and had a long career at Wausau Insurance Companies. She moved to Superior in 1992 where she worked a second career with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, retiring in 2011.

She was active in her communities as a Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout leader, poll worker, member of Altrusa and she loved her Red Hat friends. She enjoyed reading, learning history and crocheting.

Josie is survived by her daughter Janet (Steve) Herring, Wausau, her son Chris (Peggy) Rice, Colorado; five grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Schlembach, Stephanie (Robert Bishop) Volm, Chris Herring, Audrey (John) Mogush and Jacob (Anna Hessler) Rice; and two great grandchildren Hunter and Conner Zalewski. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert King.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House.

George H. Stauske

George Hubert Stauske, 75, Athens, died Monday June 26, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 2, 1948, in Wausau, son of the late Hubert and Edna (Zarling) Stauske. After High School graduation, George attended Northcentral Technical College graduating with a degree in welding. He then returned home to the family farm and became a lifelong farmer. After selling the milk cows and keeping just the young stock, George went to work for Meyer Lumber and later Welcome Dairy. Finally retiring from outside jobs at the age of 66, he still maintained and enjoyed the farm animals.

Survivors include his sister, Lois (Kelly) Bunkelman, Athens, nephew, Steven (Jessica) Bunkelman, Athens, great nephew, Brendon Bunkelman, Athens, two nieces, Suzanne (Brandon) Barber, Phillips and Sabrina (Dylan Weiler) Bunkelman, Athens and his close friend, Grace Mueller.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Elm Street, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the time of the service on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens.

Lois and her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital who were with George and attended him this last week of his life. Lois would also like to thank all the wonderful neighbors who assisted George during the past 10 years. Your kindness was appreciated and will not be forgotten.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements.

Joann Jesse

Joann Jesse of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at North Central Health Care at the age of 91. Joann was born on September 6, 1931, in the Rogers Park, Illinois, a community just north of the heart of Chicago, to parents Joseph and Wanda “Ida” Vesely. After graduating from high school, the family moved to Mosinee, Wisconsin and eventually settled in Wausau, Wisconsin. There, their family opened a small local grocery store on east hill. It was there that she met her husband Eric Jesse, predeceased in death three years ago to the month. They were married in 1950 and were blessed to celebrate 70 years of love and devotion to each other.

While Eric was the quiet one of the two of them, JoAnn loved people. She developed relationships with people through her work, her community, and her church. She always said she found people interesting.

She had a strong and tireless work ethic. This was clearly demonstrated by her ability to care for their six boys during the day, and then head to her evening job after Eric returned home from his day job to help support the family. Along with her devotion and passion to her family, she also felt a commitment to serve her community and her church. Her participation in too numerous to mention church organizations is highlighted by her lifelong dedication to the Franciscan Order. She also served on the PTA, participated in Cub Scouts and was a Den Mother for many years.

JoAnn loved the outdoors and animals. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time in the Northwoods or camping as a family. She especially enjoyed their time together around a campfire. She and Eric continued to spend time in nature even after their children were grown. They also spent many winters in Florida with three of their six sons and their families. JoAnn loved being in the sun and spending time near or on the water.

While Eric was not a huge fan of international travel or dogs, he supported JoAnn’s love of both. JoAnn always wanted the opportunity to travel to Italy and Israel from a religious perspective. She got the opportunity to do so satisfying a lifelong dream. She eventually became the mom of two beloved dogs at different times in her life, Tiamo and Patty. They were her steadfast companions once the house was void of children, providing great joy and comfort to her and Eric who grew to love them as well.

Later in life you could find her and Eric spending time together at church, dining out, volunteering with organizations such as the Salvation Army, or mall walking. They were known for always holding each other’s hands as they walked. We imagine that since they have been reunited, they are now walking together in heaven as they hold hands.

Joann is survived by sons Randy (Teresa), Jeff (Luke), Tim (Cary), Jon (Louise) and Joe (Marcia), nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son Greg (Carol) in 2016 and her husband Eric in 2020.

The Jesse family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers at North Central Health Care and Aspirus Hospice for their care and compassion to both Eric and Joann. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Restlawn Memorial Park (Section 9) beginning at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joann’s name can be made to North Central Health Care www.norcen.org/your-support or Aspirus Health Foundation, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services Funds, 333 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401 www.aspirus.org/aspirus-health-foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Richard E. Beilke

Richard E. Beilke, Jr.,68, of Wausau passed away at home on June 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife.

He was the son of the late Richard and Florence (Eberhardy) Beilke, born January 1, 1955.

He is survived by his loving wife Terry, his children; Christine, Elizabeth, Michelle, Thomas, Maria, Patrick, Casandra, 3 stepchildren; Ian, Holly Heather and 6 step grandchildren; sister Linda, brother-in-law Dean Woller, brother Brian and many nieces and nephews.

Per Richards wishes private services will held at Gate of heaven Cemetery.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Patricia Gallion

Patricia Gallion joined her welcoming committee Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. Patricia had been grappling with several health challenges and experienced a sudden decline before passing.

Pat was born September 17, 1957 by Rosary Damptz (Lima) (2021) and George Damptz (1991) in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her brothers Mike Damptz (2009) and Tom Damptz (2022). She was a gifted artist who took great pleasure in creating beautiful works of art and sharing her creations with those around her. She loved nature; sitting in the sun, long drives on country roads, picking wild flowers from the backwoods of Wisconsin ditches. Occasionally one would find a flower pressing in a random book or move a bundle of cattails to get to a kitchen cabinet.

Despite facing significant health challenges, including cancer and multiple sclerosis, Pat

remained steadfast and resilient in her determination to live life to its fullest. Her fighting spirit never wavered, and she remained a source of inspiration to those around her.

Perhaps Pat’s most significant source of pride are her four children – Zachary, Elizabeth, Gabriel (Rafal), and Joseph (Danielle). Her children shared her strong-willed, passionate, creative, and outspoken nature, who have had to overcome their own challenges, a testament to Pat.

She is survived by her four children; her twin sister, Gerri (Jay), brother Dan (Cathy), and many nieces and nephews. Her family would like to give a special thank you to JoAnn Tessier. She was an amazing guardian and showed Pat a huge amount of love and support. Pat was cared for by many others and we are so very grateful to them all.

Dealing with the loss of someone we love is never easy, and it can leave us with a multitude of unanswered questions. However, it’s important to remember that their presence and impact on our lives will stay with us forever.

As a tribute to her life, the family has decided to hold a private funeral service in late summer, her favorite season. Funeral direction is being provided by Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Myrtes J. Burlingame

Myrtes Jean Burlingame, age 80, of Athens, Wisconsin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2023. Myrtes passed away peacefully at home.

She was born on September 28, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ardella M. and Edward H. Thimm. She graduated from Messmer High School in 1960 where she enjoyed performing plays. Myrtes was united in marriage to Michael W. Burlingame at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Milwaukee on July 28, 1962. Michael passed away on December 15, 2020.

Myrtes, along with her husband, Michael, owned and operated the Lazy Acres Motel in Wisconsin Rapids and the Ace Motel in Wausau while raising five wonderful children. In addition to the motels, Myrtes and Michael owned and operated the former Lion’s Den Pub and Restaurant in Wausau. In her later years, she worked for Marriott Corporation at the Westwood Conference Center and Dottenwhy Financial Services in Wausau. Myrtes loved bowling and was an avid collector of glassware, coins and miniature Just the Right Shoe.

Myrtes is survived by her children, Debra (Gordon) Marten, Athens; Tina Knipfer, Beaver Dam; Nicole (Timothy) Stormer, Fall River; Michael A. (Dawn) Burlingame, Eau Claire; sisters, Janet Doheny, Waukesha; Kathleen (Michael) Busack, Eagle River; brothers, Michael (Lily) Thimm, Stoughton; Andy (Rene) Thimm, Milwaukee; Joseph (Deborah) Thimm, Cedarburg; Edward (Theodora) Thimm, Lake Tomahawk; brother-in-law Gary Bradshaw, Hampton, Virginia; grandchildren, Branden Marten, Athens; Tristan (Rebecca) Marten, Kronenwetter; Cassandra (Ethan) Schlicher, Neenah; Tyler Knipfer, Madison; Cameron Knipfer, Madison; Holly Knipfer, Beaver Dam; William Stormer, Columbus; Grace Stormer, Fall River; Bryce Burlingame, Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Thomas Marten and Samuel Marten; Sawyer Schlicher; 18 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and great-nephews, and very special friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael W. Burlingame; daughter, Valerie Burlingame; sister, Elisabeth Bradshaw; brothers, Nicholas Thimm, Louis Thimm, Dennis Thimm; brothers-in-law, Wynne Jr. Burlingame, David Burlingame, Gene Quandt; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Thimm, Mary Quandt; niece, Martina De Meio.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, Wisconsin. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please complete a random act of kindness to honor Myrtes. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Lyle D. Hull

Lyle D. Hull, 81 of Bowler, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and Compassus Hospice.

Lyle was born on July 5, 1941, in the Town of Almon, the son of Eldred and Mary Bell (Harning) Hull. He was proud to be a U.S. Army Veteran.

On September 20, 1961, Lyle was united in marriage to Carol Pingel at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bowler.

Lyle worked as a mechanic, owned Hull Oil Company and retired from Ferrell Gas. Most recently, he enjoyed going for ATV and UTV rides. You could always find him working on something, making him the ‘jack of all trades’. Lyle’s favorite time was spent with his family, whether it be making firewood, snowmobiling, hunting or listening to Classic Country music. He will always be remembered for his kindness and would always have a story to tell about his life, the many experiences and good times.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Michael (Kelly) Hull, Larry (special friend, Lisa), Angie Hull and Jodi (special friend, Mark Rasmussen) Yenter; grandchildren, Jordan (Amber) Hull and Jared Hull; great-grandchildren, Maddelyn, Levi, Landon and Ashtynn Hull; his special side kick, Max, his lab; siblings, Shirley Hoffman, Dorothy Lepak, Lois Blom, Bonnie (Gary) DeWitt and Debra Hull; sister-in-law, Donna Hull, as well as many other family and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan (Voni) Hull and Donald Hull and brothers-in-law, Glen Hoffman, Robert Lepak and Dennis Blom.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Clifford Kessen will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Almon, with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson Post #341, American Legion. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...